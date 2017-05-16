Nico Marley, Grandson of Bob Marley, Signs Contract with Washington

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins signed former Tulane Green Wave linebacker Nico Marley on Tuesday. Marley is the grandson of music legend Bob Marley.

He announced his signing on Instagram:

Marley played four seasons at Tulane and finished the 2016 season with 86 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Marley's father, Rohan, also played football. Upon leaving the Miami Hurricanes, he spent a season with the Ottawa Rough Riders in the Canadian Football League.

In a 2014 interview with Sports Illustrated's Michael McKnight, Nico expressed his desire to carve his own path and not rely solely on his family name.

"I always wanted to make something for myself," he said. "I've never said, 'I'm gonna do it like my dad did it,' or 'I want to be like my grandfather.' Every individual is supposed to have something he wants to go get, something he wants so bad he don't need anybody's help. That's what I get from my father and grandfather."

Marley joined the team shortly after the 2017 NFL draft but didn't have an official contract with the team until Tuesday.

Last Saturday, the Washington Post's Mike Jones reported Marley was working with the Redskins' second-string as an inside linebacker.