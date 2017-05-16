WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 16

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

As a reminder of how unconventional WWE SmackDown has become, Breezango mocking the roster's fashion proved to be the highlight of Tuesday night.

The Backlash go-home show saw a number of rivals cross paths and some good growth of animosity, but Tyler Breeze and Fandango's snark and banter stole the show.

Ahead of Sunday's pay-per-view, Jinder Mahal didn't impress, even when pitted against the in-ring wizard that is AJ Styles. The Welcoming Committee made their match with their babyface rivals official via a contract signing. Randy Orton and Baron Corbin closed Tuesday's show with a slugfest.

Which of these stories most resonated? Which matches and moments hyped fans up for Backlash? Let's dive into those questions, beginning with Kevin Owens taking the reins as a talk show host.

The following is a breakdown of the night's action, complete with highlights and letter grades.