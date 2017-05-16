NBA Lottery Results 2017: Full Selection Order, Analysis and More

Jennifer Pottheiser/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics will be on the clock at No. 1 overall when the 2017 NBA draft begins on June 22.

The Celtics secured the top pick in next month's draft after winning Tuesday night's draft lottery, which also confirmed the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers (through a pick swap with the Sacramento Kings) will select at Nos. 2 and 3 overall, respectively.

Here's a rundown of the complete results:

2017 NBA Draft Lottery Results Pick Team 1 Boston Celtics 2 Los Angeles Lakers 3 Philadelphia 76ers (via Sacramento Kings pick swap) 4 Phoenix Suns 5 Sacramento Kings (via Philadelphia 76ers pick swap) 6 Orlando Magic 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 8 New York Knicks 9 Dallas Mavericks 10 Sacramento Kings (via New Orleans Pelicans) 11 Charlotte Hornets 12 Detroit Pistons 13 Denver Nuggets 14 Miami Heat ESPN broadcast

By virtue of their lottery win, the Celtics figure to shift their attention toward Washington combo guard Markelle Fultz—who has long been renowned as the top prospect in this year's class.

To no one's surprise, that made former Celtics first-round pick Paul Pierce giddy:

The No. 1 player on the big board of Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, Fultz projects as a future stud after he posted historic averages during his one season with the Washington Huskies.

According to Sports-Reference.com, Fultz is one of 13 players since the start of the 1992-93 season to average at least 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal over the course of an entire season.

Then there's UCLA's Lonzo Ball, who is now in position to land with the Los Angeles Lakers should the Celtics opt for Fultz, as The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski noted:

A standout sensation during his freshman season in Southern California, Ball averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three.

Those efficient numbers aside, it's worth wondering if Ball will evolve into an alpha in the Association based on the pass-first tendencies he flashed with the Bruins.

"The big question with Ball will be whether he can become one of the league's best without a big scoring output," Wasserman wrote. "Every guard selected to this year's All-Star game averaged at least 20 points. And Ball projects more as a passer and shooter than takeover scorer."

But according to Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding, the Lakers have done homework on other players, including Fultz, Kansas' Josh Jackson and Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox.

Ball, though, will garner the most attention from that group since his father, LaVar Ball, has declared "he's going to be a Laker," according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.

Furthermore, ESPN's Chad Ford (via CBSSports.com) previously reported the Lakers "appear to be enamored with Ball."

And if that wasn't enough to fuel speculation, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson told ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman LaVar's antics "will not have any impact whatsoever on whether he would select Lonzo."

One more highlight of note: Although the Sixers weren't able to snag the Lakers' top-three protected pick—they will now own L.A.'s unprotected 2018 selection—they did capitalize on a pick swap with the Sacramento Kings that propelled them from pick No. 5 to No. 3.

Sixers swingman Nik Stauskas, who moved to the Sixers in the same deal that gave the City of Brotherly Love ballers the swap rights, took time to celebrate after the reveal:

After leaping into the top three, the Sixers figure to turn their attention to swingmen like Jackson and Duke's Jayson Tatum who can play off the ball alongside Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric.

And with other top-five-caliber talents like Dennis Smith Jr., Malik Monk, Jonathan Isaac and Frank Ntilikina all available, this year's class should still make teams who fell short of lottery success happy as draft day unfolds.