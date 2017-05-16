Sebastian Vollmer Says He Plans to Retire from NFL After 8 Seasons

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer announced Tuesday he's planning to retire from the National Football League after an eight-year career.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com provided confirmation from Vollmer, who passed along word of the decision during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. The longtime tackle noted he's already down 75 pounds from his playing weight (320 pounds).

The 32-year-old Germany native was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2009 draft out of the University of Houston. He spent his entire career with the franchise before getting released in March after missing the 2016 season due to hip and shoulder injuries.

Vollmer made 88 appearances, including 80 starts, across his first seven years in New England. He was part of the organization's roster for its Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI victories.

In 2012, he told German outlet The Local he didn't put himself on the same level as NBA superstar Dirk Nowitzki, but he hoped his success could still help drive more interest in the sport in his native country.

"I wouldn't compare myself to Dirk. He's a great athlete and he has done so many great things in his league," Vollmer said. "But I hope coverage picks up in Germany and we get a few more guys over here."

Looking ahead, he said during the SiriusXM NFL Radio interview that he's taking part in the NFL Broadcast Boot Camp this week in New Jersey.