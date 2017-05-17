Breaking Down Oakland Raiders' Deepest, Thinnest Roster Spots

2 of 8

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

What's more surprising than the Raiders waiting until the fifth round to address the linebacker spot?

General manager Reggie McKenzie only drafted one player at a position that overall struggled against the run and pass. In the previous season, Malcolm Smith and Cory James earned grades at or below 50 in pass coverage, per Pro Football Focus. Opposing ball-carriers broke through the defensive line and found wiggle room on the second level as well.

Perry Riley Jr. flashed as a bright spot at middle linebacker, but he's still unsigned. The front office signed Jelani Jenkins, but who's his competition at training camp for the weak-side spot?

Head coach Jack Del Rio spoke on the inadequacies at middle linebacker, per NBC Bay Area reporter Scott Bair, but at least there's some competition for the position among Marquel Lee, Ben Heeney and James. Aside from Tyrell Adams, who would go unnoticed at your local grocery store, there's very little assets at weak-side linebacker.

Neiron Ball continues to go through rehab, per McKenzie. The team gave the oft-injured linebacker's jersey number to Adams.

Unless a few camp tryouts stick to the roster or safety Obi Melifonwu plays the moneybacker role in sub packages, the team should be on the lookout for veteran talent at weak-side linebacker.

For those unfamiliar with the moneybacker term, it's a defender who can cover and play closer to the line of scrimmage. Typically, it's a physical safety, who can thump in the box or an agile linebacker, who can backpedal and stay with coverage. Arizona Cardinals' Deone Bucannon comes to mind when thinking about a prototypical moneybacker abbreviated as $LB on the Cardinals' official website.

At 6'3", 217 pounds, Melifonwu could fill the moneybacker role due to his three-year experience as a free safety at Connecticut and reliable tackling ability when playing downhill.