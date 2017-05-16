Devonta Freeman Says He's 'Patient' About Negotiating New Contract with Falcons

David Goldman/Associated Press

While he's still seeking a new deal with the Atlanta Falcons, running back Devonta Freeman isn't going to let his contract status impede his preseason preparations for the 2017 campaign.

"I spoke to other guys about being in similar situations that I'm in right now," he said Tuesday, via the Falcons' official site (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper). "The main thing I can do right now is focus on my business, and my business is being the best Devonta Freeman I can be. Business will get taken care of outside of what I do and what I bring. I just focus on me. When it happens, it happens. It's going to be a surprise. I'm just patient."

Freeman has one year left on his contract, and he'll earn a base salary of just under $1.8 million for the upcoming season.

