Marcin Gortat Says He Recognizes He May Not Return to Wizards Next Season

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat acknowledged the possibility he may not be with the team next season during his exit interviews, per J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic:

"I had 103 games this year, and I haven't missed even one game. I didn't miss one practice or shootaround. On top of that I'm the oldest guy on the team. I know how the business works. I'm the oldest guy on the team. They signed Ian [Mahinmi] also. He's younger than me, and he got a longer contract. I just know how the business works, so I'm prepared for everything just in case. We're going to talk. I'm going to talk to [general manager] Ernie [Grunfeld]. I'm going to talk to management and we're going to figure it out."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.