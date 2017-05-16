Kobe Bryant Gives Jersey to Family of Teen Killed by Police Officer

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant sent an autographed jersey to the brother of Jordan Edwards, an unarmed teenager killed by a police officer in Texas last month, for his birthday.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported Bryant gave Kevon Edwards, who was also in the car at the time of the shooting, two pairs of shoes in addition to the jersey, which featured the inscription: "To Kevon, Do epic things! God bless. Much love!"

Jaide Timm-Garcia and Joe Sterling of CNN previously reported the officer involved in the shooting, Roy Oliver of the Balch Springs Police Department, has since been fired from his position and charged with murder in the case.

Body-cam footage showed the car the Edwards brothers and friends were driving in—as they attempted to leave a party where police arrived to check for underage drinking—was moving away from police when a shot was fired in its direction, according to the CNN report.

Charmaine Edwards spoke with Jennifer Emily of the Dallas Morning News about how the loss of her son has forever changed the family.

"It's hard walking past his room, knowing I can't go in there and fuss at him to get up," she said. "Our family will never be the same; the kids will never be the same."

A separate Dallas Morning News report noted Oliver planned to appeal his firing from the department. He's free from custody awaiting the murder case after posting $300,000 bail, according to Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Peter Holley, Wesley Lowery and William Wan of the Washington Post.