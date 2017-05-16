Michael Bennett Says Seahawks Would Be 'Perfect Place' for Colin Kaepernick

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

While Colin Kaepernick continues his long offseason search for a new NFL team, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett believes the Seahawks would be an ideal landing spot.

Speaking to John Clayton and Gee Scott on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle (h/t ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia), Bennett made this sales pitch to Kaepernick:

"I think that Kaepernick getting the opportunity to be on our team would be really cool, would really be a good place for him because you have a coach like coach [Pete] Carroll who is up for challenges like that. You have an owner who spends and gives back to the homeless. You've got players on your team that give back in the community. You've got Russell Wilson who shows that our team is built around community. So this is a perfect place for him."

Bennett also said of Kaepernick: "I think a person that's dedicating their life to creating change, why wouldn't you want that type of leadership in your locker room?"

On Monday, Carroll was asked about the possibility that the Seahawks could add Kaepernick or Robert Griffin III as a backup quarterback option.

"We're looking at everybody. We really are," Carroll told 710 ESPN Radio's Brock and Salk (via Kapadia). "We've been tracking everything that's going on, and we've got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we're still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys."

Kaepernick has been a free agent since March when he opted out of the final year of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The 29-year-old started 11 games last season and threw for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.