    Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 37 Scores, Table and Results

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2017

    Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring the second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
    ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

    Arsenal kept their hopes alive of securing an unlikely top-four finish in the 2016-17 Premier League as they beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday thanks to two late Alexis Sanchez goals.

    Nerves were eased at a sparsely populated Emirates Stadium when Sanchez opened the scoring 18 minutes from time before securing all three points against already-relegated Sunderland when he netted another in the 81st minute.

    Third-placed Manchester City and fourth-placed Liverpool are still technically in reach for Arsenal with one game of the season remaining.

    But the Sky Blues made almost certain of their top-four spot with a dominant 3-1 defeat of West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium.

    Here are the results in full and the latest standings in the Premier League:

    2017 EPL Week 37: Tuesday Results and Remaining Fixtures
    DateResult
    Tuesday, May 16Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland
    Tuesday, May 16Manchester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
    Wednesday, May 17Southampton vs. Manchester United
    Thursday, May 18Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
    BBC Sport
    2017 EPL: Current Standings
    #TeamPlWDLFAGDPts
    1Chelsea37293580324890
    2Tottenham Hotspur36248473244980
    3Manchester City37229675393675
    4Liverpool372110675423373
    5Arsenal37226974433172
    6Manchester United361714552292365
    7Everton3717101061412061
    8Southampton36129154147-645
    9West Bromwich Albion37129164249-745
    10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
    11Leicester City36127174656-1043
    12West Ham United37119174563-1842
    13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
    14Stoke City371011164056-1641
    15Burnley37117193853-1540
    16Watford37117194063-2340
    17Swansea City37115214369-2638
    18Hull City3797213673-3734
    19Middlesbrough37513192750-2328
    20Sunderland3766252864-3624
    Sky Sports

         

    Tuesday Recap

    Arsenal peppered the Black Cats' goal for much of the proceedings on Tuesday, but it looked for a time as though they would be held to a frustrating draw.

    As noted by Match of the Day, the Gunners did everything but find the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes:

    Arsenal came out in the second half looking a little sluggish even though, with City cruising at home to West Brom, they needed three points more than ever.

    However, eventually their quality showed, Sanchez tapping home after Mesut Ozil's ball across goal before Olivier Giroud was then provider for the Chilean's second.

    Despite the victory, the fact that Liverpool and City still boast a superior goal difference means Arsenal are unlikely to jump into the top four on the final day of the season.

    ESPN's Paul Carr explained the permutations:

    City are all but guaranteed their top-four spot after an excellent display against West Brom that included goals from Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and Yaya Toure.

    The Sky Blues looked irresistible at times and were particularly impressive from Jesus' tap-in in the 27th minute to half-time.

    Manchester City's Argentinian defender Pablo Zabaleta (L) embraces Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany (R) as Kompany hands him the captain's armband as he goes off the field substituted during the English Premier League football match betw
    ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

    De Bruyne's goal came in the 29th minute, a fine curler from the edge of the box after slick buildup play, while Toure finished calmly three minutes before the hour.

    Hal Robson-Kanu netted a fine consolation in the 87th minute, but City's fans were already in celebratory mode by then as they said their farewells to substitute Pablo Zabaleta in his final home appearance for the club. 