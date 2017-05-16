Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 37 Scores, Table and Results

Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 37 Scores, Table and ResultsMay 16, 2017
Arsenal kept their hopes alive of securing an unlikely top-four finish in the 2016-17 Premier League as they beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday thanks to two late Alexis Sanchez goals.
Nerves were eased at a sparsely populated Emirates Stadium when Sanchez opened the scoring 18 minutes from time before securing all three points against already-relegated Sunderland when he netted another in the 81st minute.
Third-placed Manchester City and fourth-placed Liverpool are still technically in reach for Arsenal with one game of the season remaining.
But the Sky Blues made almost certain of their top-four spot with a dominant 3-1 defeat of West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium.
Here are the results in full and the latest standings in the Premier League:
|2017 EPL Week 37: Tuesday Results and Remaining Fixtures
|Date
|Result
|Tuesday, May 16
|Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland
|Tuesday, May 16
|Manchester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
|Wednesday, May 17
|Southampton vs. Manchester United
|Thursday, May 18
|Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|BBC Sport
|2017 EPL: Current Standings
|#
|Team
|Pl
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|37
|29
|3
|5
|80
|32
|48
|90
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|24
|8
|4
|73
|24
|49
|80
|3
|Manchester City
|37
|22
|9
|6
|75
|39
|36
|75
|4
|Liverpool
|37
|21
|10
|6
|75
|42
|33
|73
|5
|Arsenal
|37
|22
|6
|9
|74
|43
|31
|72
|6
|Manchester United
|36
|17
|14
|5
|52
|29
|23
|65
|7
|Everton
|37
|17
|10
|10
|61
|41
|20
|61
|8
|Southampton
|36
|12
|9
|15
|41
|47
|-6
|45
|9
|West Bromwich Albion
|37
|12
|9
|16
|42
|49
|-7
|45
|10
|Bournemouth
|37
|12
|9
|16
|54
|66
|-12
|45
|11
|Leicester City
|36
|12
|7
|17
|46
|56
|-10
|43
|12
|West Ham United
|37
|11
|9
|17
|45
|63
|-18
|42
|13
|Crystal Palace
|37
|12
|5
|20
|50
|61
|-11
|41
|14
|Stoke City
|37
|10
|11
|16
|40
|56
|-16
|41
|15
|Burnley
|37
|11
|7
|19
|38
|53
|-15
|40
|16
|Watford
|37
|11
|7
|19
|40
|63
|-23
|40
|17
|Swansea City
|37
|11
|5
|21
|43
|69
|-26
|38
|18
|Hull City
|37
|9
|7
|21
|36
|73
|-37
|34
|19
|Middlesbrough
|37
|5
|13
|19
|27
|50
|-23
|28
|20
|Sunderland
|37
|6
|6
|25
|28
|64
|-36
|24
|Sky Sports
Tuesday Recap
Arsenal peppered the Black Cats' goal for much of the proceedings on Tuesday, but it looked for a time as though they would be held to a frustrating draw.
As noted by Match of the Day, the Gunners did everything but find the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
You can't say Arsenal didn't create anything in that first half. Eighteen shots... no goals. ➡️ https://t.co/dPwBdqHuTe #ARSSUN https://t.co/mWrZWEtgPJ5/16/2017, 7:57:17 PM
Arsenal came out in the second half looking a little sluggish even though, with City cruising at home to West Brom, they needed three points more than ever.
However, eventually their quality showed, Sanchez tapping home after Mesut Ozil's ball across goal before Olivier Giroud was then provider for the Chilean's second.
Despite the victory, the fact that Liverpool and City still boast a superior goal difference means Arsenal are unlikely to jump into the top four on the final day of the season.
ESPN's Paul Carr explained the permutations:
Paul Carr @PCarrESPN
To make the top four, Arsenal needs: - Win & LIV loss/draw OR - Win & City loss and make up 6+ in GD OR - Draw & LIV loss by at least 25/16/2017, 8:41:14 PM
City are all but guaranteed their top-four spot after an excellent display against West Brom that included goals from Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and Yaya Toure.
The Sky Blues looked irresistible at times and were particularly impressive from Jesus' tap-in in the 27th minute to half-time.
De Bruyne's goal came in the 29th minute, a fine curler from the edge of the box after slick buildup play, while Toure finished calmly three minutes before the hour.
Hal Robson-Kanu netted a fine consolation in the 87th minute, but City's fans were already in celebratory mode by then as they said their farewells to substitute Pablo Zabaleta in his final home appearance for the club.