Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 37 Scores, Table and Results

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Arsenal kept their hopes alive of securing an unlikely top-four finish in the 2016-17 Premier League as they beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday thanks to two late Alexis Sanchez goals.

Nerves were eased at a sparsely populated Emirates Stadium when Sanchez opened the scoring 18 minutes from time before securing all three points against already-relegated Sunderland when he netted another in the 81st minute.

Third-placed Manchester City and fourth-placed Liverpool are still technically in reach for Arsenal with one game of the season remaining.

But the Sky Blues made almost certain of their top-four spot with a dominant 3-1 defeat of West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium.

Here are the results in full and the latest standings in the Premier League:

2017 EPL Week 37: Tuesday Results and Remaining Fixtures Date Result Tuesday, May 16 Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland Tuesday, May 16 Manchester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion Wednesday, May 17 Southampton vs. Manchester United Thursday, May 18 Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur BBC Sport

2017 EPL: Current Standings # Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Chelsea 37 29 3 5 80 32 48 90 2 Tottenham Hotspur 36 24 8 4 73 24 49 80 3 Manchester City 37 22 9 6 75 39 36 75 4 Liverpool 37 21 10 6 75 42 33 73 5 Arsenal 37 22 6 9 74 43 31 72 6 Manchester United 36 17 14 5 52 29 23 65 7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 20 61 8 Southampton 36 12 9 15 41 47 -6 45 9 West Bromwich Albion 37 12 9 16 42 49 -7 45 10 Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54 66 -12 45 11 Leicester City 36 12 7 17 46 56 -10 43 12 West Ham United 37 11 9 17 45 63 -18 42 13 Crystal Palace 37 12 5 20 50 61 -11 41 14 Stoke City 37 10 11 16 40 56 -16 41 15 Burnley 37 11 7 19 38 53 -15 40 16 Watford 37 11 7 19 40 63 -23 40 17 Swansea City 37 11 5 21 43 69 -26 38 18 Hull City 37 9 7 21 36 73 -37 34 19 Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27 50 -23 28 20 Sunderland 37 6 6 25 28 64 -36 24 Sky Sports

Tuesday Recap

Arsenal peppered the Black Cats' goal for much of the proceedings on Tuesday, but it looked for a time as though they would be held to a frustrating draw.

As noted by Match of the Day, the Gunners did everything but find the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes:

Arsenal came out in the second half looking a little sluggish even though, with City cruising at home to West Brom, they needed three points more than ever.

However, eventually their quality showed, Sanchez tapping home after Mesut Ozil's ball across goal before Olivier Giroud was then provider for the Chilean's second.

Despite the victory, the fact that Liverpool and City still boast a superior goal difference means Arsenal are unlikely to jump into the top four on the final day of the season.

ESPN's Paul Carr explained the permutations:

City are all but guaranteed their top-four spot after an excellent display against West Brom that included goals from Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and Yaya Toure.

The Sky Blues looked irresistible at times and were particularly impressive from Jesus' tap-in in the 27th minute to half-time.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

De Bruyne's goal came in the 29th minute, a fine curler from the edge of the box after slick buildup play, while Toure finished calmly three minutes before the hour.

Hal Robson-Kanu netted a fine consolation in the 87th minute, but City's fans were already in celebratory mode by then as they said their farewells to substitute Pablo Zabaleta in his final home appearance for the club.