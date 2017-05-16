Alexis Sanchez Brace Keeps Arsenal's Top-4 Hopes Alive with Sunderland Win

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Arsenal beat Sunderland 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium to keep their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four alive on Tuesday.

Arsenal had to leave it until deep in the second half as Jordan Pickford made a series of excellent stops to keep them out but eventually broke through to pick up a deserved three points.

The Gunners enjoyed a bright start and found the net after just eight minutes through a long-range Sanchez effort, though it was correctly disallowed after striking Olivier Giroud's hand on its way in.

Soon after, Pickford came to the rescue after Aaron Ramsey slipped Giroud in, with the Sunderland goalkeeper making a good save.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The opening exchanges quickly set the tone of the first half, with Arsenal controlling the ball and peppering the Black Cats' goal.

James Olley of the Evening Standard was impressed with Pickford:

At the other end, Petr Cech twice had to be alive to the danger when Sunderland countered, keeping out both Didier N'Dong and Jermain Defoe.

The visitors also came close early in the second half when Cech was forced to concede an indirect free-kick on the edge of the six-yard box after Nacho Monreal's misplaced backpass, but the Gunners were able to clear Sebastian Larsson's clever chipped cross.

Arsenal eventually wrestled back control, with substitute Danny Welbeck testing Pickford yet again before Sanchez finally broke the deadlock to end their increasing frustration. The Chilean tapped in from Mesut Ozil's excellent first-time ball, per Sky Sports Statto:

Sanchez made sure of the result soon after when he reacted quickly to head home a rebound after Pickford kept out a close-range volley from Giroud.

The Gunners are now one point behind Liverpool heading into the final weekend and must better their result to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool are at home to Middlesbrough on Sunday, while Arsenal will be at home to Everton.