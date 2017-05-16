    EPL Results: Latest Week 38 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2017

    Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    Arsenal and Manchester City boosted their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday as they beat Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion, respectively.

    City's 3-1 win takes them to third place in the Premier League, two points ahead of Liverpool, while the Gunners are one point behind the Reds having dispatched Sunderland 2-0.

    Here's the updated table:

    Updated Standings
    RTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea3729358032+4890
    2Tottenham3624847324+4980
    3Manchester City3722967539+3675
    4Liverpool37211067542+3373
    5Arsenal3722697443+3172
    6Manchester United36171455229+2365
    7Everton371710106141+2061
    8Southampton36129154147-645
    9West Bromwich Albion37129164249-745
    10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
    11Leicester36127174656-1043
    12West Ham37119174563-1842
    13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
    14Stoke371011164056-1641
    15Burnley37117193853-1540
    16Watford37117194063-2340
    17Swansea37115214369-2638
    18Hull3797213673-3734
    19Middlesbrough37513192750-2328
    20Sunderland3766252864-3624
    Whoscored.com

       

    Tuesday Recap

    City took the lead through Gabriel Jesus after 27 minutes, with the Brazilian tapping home from close range after getting on the end of Kevin De Bruyne's cross.

    Jesus has been ruthless in the league this year, per OptaJoe:

    Fresh from his 16th Premier League assist of the season, De Bruyne then found the net himself less than two minutes later.

    The Belgian curled home from distance after a delightful team move from City that left West Brom scrambling.

    Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News hailed the Belgian:

    City should have had a penalty in the second half when James McClean felled Jesus in the area, but soon after they had a third when Yaya Toure exchanged a lovely one-two with Sergio Aguero before tucking home.

    Hal Robson-Kanu swept in a late consolation for the Baggies when he made a darting near-post run to connect with McClean's cross from the right.

    Arsenal had an altogether more frustrating time against Sunderland as they came up against the outstanding Jordan Pickford.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Jordan Pickford of Sunderland stretches to make a save during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 16, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    The goalkeeper denied the Gunners at virtually every turn as the Black Cats threatened to hit them on the counter, but deep into the second half Alexis Sanchez broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Mesut Ozil's cross.

    Sanchez bagged a second when he headed in Pickford's reaction save to deny Olivier Giroud from close range.

    Squawka Football highlighted their dominance:

    City are almost assured of a top-four finish and can guarantee it if they can pick up a point at Watford on the final day of the season.

    Arsenal are one point behind Liverpool and are relying on the Reds dropping points at home to Middlesbrough, while the Gunners will take on Everton at the Emirates.