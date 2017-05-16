EPL Results: Latest Week 38 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester City boosted their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday as they beat Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion, respectively.

City's 3-1 win takes them to third place in the Premier League, two points ahead of Liverpool, while the Gunners are one point behind the Reds having dispatched Sunderland 2-0.

Here's the updated table:

Updated Standings R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 37 29 3 5 80 32 +48 90 2 Tottenham 36 24 8 4 73 24 +49 80 3 Manchester City 37 22 9 6 75 39 +36 75 4 Liverpool 37 21 10 6 75 42 +33 73 5 Arsenal 37 22 6 9 74 43 +31 72 6 Manchester United 36 17 14 5 52 29 +23 65 7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 +20 61 8 Southampton 36 12 9 15 41 47 -6 45 9 West Bromwich Albion 37 12 9 16 42 49 -7 45 10 Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54 66 -12 45 11 Leicester 36 12 7 17 46 56 -10 43 12 West Ham 37 11 9 17 45 63 -18 42 13 Crystal Palace 37 12 5 20 50 61 -11 41 14 Stoke 37 10 11 16 40 56 -16 41 15 Burnley 37 11 7 19 38 53 -15 40 16 Watford 37 11 7 19 40 63 -23 40 17 Swansea 37 11 5 21 43 69 -26 38 18 Hull 37 9 7 21 36 73 -37 34 19 Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27 50 -23 28 20 Sunderland 37 6 6 25 28 64 -36 24 Whoscored.com

Tuesday Recap

City took the lead through Gabriel Jesus after 27 minutes, with the Brazilian tapping home from close range after getting on the end of Kevin De Bruyne's cross.

Fresh from his 16th Premier League assist of the season, De Bruyne then found the net himself less than two minutes later.

The Belgian curled home from distance after a delightful team move from City that left West Brom scrambling.

City should have had a penalty in the second half when James McClean felled Jesus in the area, but soon after they had a third when Yaya Toure exchanged a lovely one-two with Sergio Aguero before tucking home.

Hal Robson-Kanu swept in a late consolation for the Baggies when he made a darting near-post run to connect with McClean's cross from the right.

Arsenal had an altogether more frustrating time against Sunderland as they came up against the outstanding Jordan Pickford.

The goalkeeper denied the Gunners at virtually every turn as the Black Cats threatened to hit them on the counter, but deep into the second half Alexis Sanchez broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Mesut Ozil's cross.

Sanchez bagged a second when he headed in Pickford's reaction save to deny Olivier Giroud from close range.

City are almost assured of a top-four finish and can guarantee it if they can pick up a point at Watford on the final day of the season.

Arsenal are one point behind Liverpool and are relying on the Reds dropping points at home to Middlesbrough, while the Gunners will take on Everton at the Emirates.