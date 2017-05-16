Majority of NFL Painkiller Lawsuit Dropped by Federal Judge

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

A lawsuit filed against the NFL's 32 teams for allegedly handing out painkillers to players has mostly been dismissed.

Per Daniel Kaplan of the Sports Business Journal, the judge who dismissed most of the lawsuit has only let "certain charges" from nine players stand.

In March, per Nadia Kounang of CNN.com, court documents from an amended complaint originally filed in 2015 "by more than 1,800 former players" alleged that "doctors and trainers negligently supplied narcotics and anti-inflammatory painkillers to keep players on the field."

Judge William Alsup wrote in a court order after dismissed most of the lawsuit that "the case was 'replete with extensive and incendiary allegations of conspiracy and general illegality (e.g., that the NFL’s handling and distribution of medication violated the Controlled Substances Act and the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act),'" per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

The plaintiffs in the case do have the right to appeal Alsup's decision.