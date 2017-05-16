Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury Agree to Contract Extension

David Sherman/Getty Images

The Phoenix Mercury and star guard Diana Taurasi agreed to a multiyear contract extension Tuesday, the team announced.

"As long as Diana Taurasi wants to play in the WNBA, we want her in a Mercury uniform," Phoenix general manager Jim Pitman noted. "As we've said before, she is the heart of our franchise, the first face on our Mount Rushmore, the best winner and competitor in the women's game. The trajectory of our organization changed the day we drafted her 13 years ago, and we are excited she will be here into the future."

Taurasi, 34, is one of the most decorated players in league history. She's won three titles (2007, 2009, 2014) with the Mercury and has earned WNBA Finals MVP twice (2009, 2014) and league MVP once (2009). A seven-time All-Star, she's also won four Olympic gold medals, ranks third on the WNBA's all-time scoring list and holds five scoring titles.

The extension will likely ensure she retires with the Mercury.

Taurasi has had an eventful week. She married former teammate Penny Taylor, now the Mercury's director of player development, on Saturday before Phoenix lost its season opener to the Dallas Wings the next day.

"Just an amazing day, one of the happiest days we've ever had," Taurasi told Jeff Metcalfe of AZCentral.com. "It would have been nice to follow it up with a win, but we're just really happy. It was one of the times where all our families were together, all the people we love and care for in the city that we met and evolved as teammates and wives now. It's been pretty cool."