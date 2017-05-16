Detroit Pistons Announce Logo Change, Reveal Photos of New Look

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons unveiled a new logo Tuesday to mark the start of a "new chapter" in the storied franchise's history.

The Eastern Conference organization provided a look at the change on social media:

Per Detroit's official announcement, this is the eighth style change the team has gone through since debuting as the Detroit Pistons in 1957 after beginning their existence in Fort Wayne.

The team included a statement in the announcement:

"Dating back to our move from Fort Wayne to the Motor City in 1957, the iconic Detroit Pistons brand has always stayed true. The bold red, white and blue color scheme and basketball icon have withstood the test of time through the evolution of the franchise and the city. And now that a new chapter is being written, that evolution continues with a new identity built on the Pistons championship tradition and promising future. It will serve as a badge of honor for our players on the court, fans in the community and everyone that is part of the Detroit Pistons family. Join us for this exciting journey back to Detroit as, together, we open the doors of our new home."

The new logo is a combination of pieces of the team's past designs molded into a new look, while still maintaining the color scheme long associated with the franchise.

Its arrival comes just as the Pistons are scheduled to open Little Caesars Arena for the 2017-18 season after spending the past three decades at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

In January, Pistons owner Tom Gores talked about the upbeat reaction the move has received around Detroit and his hope for the future, per NBA.com.

"I was hoping that everybody would react positively and I think that's what's happened," he said. "I'm always amazed how we can impact the community. It always touches my heart in terms of the way we can impact the community."

The Pistons, who own three NBA championships, missed the playoffs by four games after finishing the 2016-17 campaign with a 37-45 record. They hold a 0.7 percent chance to score the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft during Tuesday night's lottery to help expedite their new chapter, per ESPN.com.