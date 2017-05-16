Deone Bucannon Undergoes Surgery on Injured Ankle

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Deone Bucannon could miss the start of the regular season after undergoing ankle surgery.

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Tuesday that Bucannon recently had surgery and the hope is to have him "back in early September."

Arians said Bucannon's surgery was to repair a "lingering" issue and that if everything goes well with the procedure, the 24-year-old should be ready for the season opener.

Bucannon ended last season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury suffered December 11 against the Miami Dolphins when teammate Frostee Rucker rolled up on his leg.

A first-round pick in 2014, Bucannon has been a full-time starter for the Cardinals each of the past two seasons. He had three sacks and three forced fumbles in helping Arizona reach the NFC Championship Game two years ago.

The Cardinals will open the 2017 season September 10 against the Detroit Lions.