IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers, Top Bowling Averages and More T20 Stats

Rising Pune Supergiant produced a stellar bowling performance to beat table-toppers Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the first 2017 Indian Premier League qualifier and book a spot in Sunday's final.

Washington Sundar took crucial early wickets on Tuesday in Mumbai after Pune, the form team going into the IPL 2017 play-offs, had set the Indians a target of 163 for victory.

Parthiv Patel made a valiant 52 at the top of the Mumbai order, but the rest of their batting lineup simply could not find a rhythm.

They will now have to beat either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders in Friday's second qualifier in Bangalore if they are to make the final.

Here is how the individual statistical standings look in batting and bowling with only three matches remaining of the 2017 tournament:

IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers Pos Player Team Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg 1 David Warner SRH 13 13 3 604 126 60.40 2 Shikhar Dhawan SRH 13 13 1 468 77 39.00 3 Gautam Gambhir KKR 14 14 3 454 76* 41.27 4 Suresh Raina GL 14 14 3 442 84 40.18 5 Steve Smith RPS 14 14 3 421 84* 38.27 IPLT20.com

IPL 2017: Top Wicket-Takers Pos Player Team Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 13 13 51.2 358 25 2 Jaydev Unadkat RPS 11 11 41.5 303 22 3 Mitchell McClenaghan MI 14 14 54.0 507 19 4 Imran Tahir RPS 12 12 47.0 369 18 5 Rashid Khan SRH 13 13 52.0 347 17 IPLT20.com

IPL 2017: Best Bowling Averages Pos Player Team Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Avg 1 Andrew Tye GL 6 6 21.0 141 12 5/17 11.75 2 Pawan Negi RCB 12 12 32.1 197 16 3/10 12.31 3 Stuart Binny RCB 8 4 6.0 50 4 1/9 12.50 4 Jaydev Unadkat RPS 11 11 41.5 303 22 5/30 13.77 5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 13 13 51.2 358 25 5/19 14.32 IPLT20.com

MS Dhoni scored crucial late runs to propel Supergiant to a defendable 162 for four from their 20 overs.

Ajinkya Rahane had returned a half-century at the top of the order, but slow progress in the middle overs saw Pune stall a little.

Manoj Tiwary (58) and Dhoni then upped the rate late on to great effect. The pair scored 41 runs in the last two overs to give their side huge momentum.

Dhoni finished unbeaten having scored 40 from just 26 deliveries and arguably made the key contribution of the match, per cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle:

Mumbai started their chase in relatively comfortable, though not blistering, fashion.

However, Lendl Simmons was run out in the fifth over for just five from 13 balls, and Sundar then saw off skipper Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard before the end of the eighth.

It was a landmark contribution for the youngster, per ESPN Cricinfo's Bharath Seervi:

Patel stayed at the crease and kept Mumbai in the contest. But when he fell in the 15th over, leaving his side 103 for seven, the game was effectively over ,and Pune eventually won at a canter to claim their spot in the final.