IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers, Top Bowling Averages and More T20 Stats

IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers, Top Bowling Averages and More T20 StatsMay 16, 2017
Rising Pune Supergiant produced a stellar bowling performance to beat table-toppers Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the first 2017 Indian Premier League qualifier and book a spot in Sunday's final.
Washington Sundar took crucial early wickets on Tuesday in Mumbai after Pune, the form team going into the IPL 2017 play-offs, had set the Indians a target of 163 for victory.
Parthiv Patel made a valiant 52 at the top of the Mumbai order, but the rest of their batting lineup simply could not find a rhythm.
They will now have to beat either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders in Friday's second qualifier in Bangalore if they are to make the final.
Here is how the individual statistical standings look in batting and bowling with only three matches remaining of the 2017 tournament:
|IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|1
|David Warner
|SRH
|13
|13
|3
|604
|126
|60.40
|2
|Shikhar Dhawan
|SRH
|13
|13
|1
|468
|77
|39.00
|3
|Gautam Gambhir
|KKR
|14
|14
|3
|454
|76*
|41.27
|4
|Suresh Raina
|GL
|14
|14
|3
|442
|84
|40.18
|5
|Steve Smith
|RPS
|14
|14
|3
|421
|84*
|38.27
|IPLT20.com
|IPL 2017: Top Wicket-Takers
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|13
|13
|51.2
|358
|25
|2
|Jaydev Unadkat
|RPS
|11
|11
|41.5
|303
|22
|3
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|MI
|14
|14
|54.0
|507
|19
|4
|Imran Tahir
|RPS
|12
|12
|47.0
|369
|18
|5
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|13
|13
|52.0
|347
|17
|IPLT20.com
|IPL 2017: Best Bowling Averages
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|1
|Andrew Tye
|GL
|6
|6
|21.0
|141
|12
|5/17
|11.75
|2
|Pawan Negi
|RCB
|12
|12
|32.1
|197
|16
|3/10
|12.31
|3
|Stuart Binny
|RCB
|8
|4
|6.0
|50
|4
|1/9
|12.50
|4
|Jaydev Unadkat
|RPS
|11
|11
|41.5
|303
|22
|5/30
|13.77
|5
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|13
|13
|51.2
|358
|25
|5/19
|14.32
|IPLT20.com
MS Dhoni scored crucial late runs to propel Supergiant to a defendable 162 for four from their 20 overs.
Ajinkya Rahane had returned a half-century at the top of the order, but slow progress in the middle overs saw Pune stall a little.
Manoj Tiwary (58) and Dhoni then upped the rate late on to great effect. The pair scored 41 runs in the last two overs to give their side huge momentum.
Dhoni finished unbeaten having scored 40 from just 26 deliveries and arguably made the key contribution of the match, per cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle:
Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha
My thinking behind Dhoni over Sundar for m-o-m. Dhoni countered the pitch, Sundar, well as he bowled, benefitted from it.5/16/2017, 6:04:23 PM
Mumbai started their chase in relatively comfortable, though not blistering, fashion.
However, Lendl Simmons was run out in the fifth over for just five from 13 balls, and Sundar then saw off skipper Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard before the end of the eighth.
It was a landmark contribution for the youngster, per ESPN Cricinfo's Bharath Seervi:
Bharath Seervi @SeerviBharath
Washington Sundar (17 years, 223 days) is the youngest to take a 3-wkt haul in IPL history, beating Kamran Khan (18y, 44d) #MIvRPS5/16/2017, 5:37:52 PM
Patel stayed at the crease and kept Mumbai in the contest. But when he fell in the 15th over, leaving his side 103 for seven, the game was effectively over ,and Pune eventually won at a canter to claim their spot in the final.