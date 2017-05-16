    IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers, Top Bowling Averages and More T20 Stats

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2017

    Rising Pune Supergiants Mahendra Singh Dhoni prepares to play a shot during their Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bangalore, India, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
    Aijaz Rahi/Associated Press

    Rising Pune Supergiant produced a stellar bowling performance to beat table-toppers Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the first 2017 Indian Premier League qualifier and book a spot in Sunday's final.

    Washington Sundar took crucial early wickets on Tuesday in Mumbai after Pune, the form team going into the IPL 2017 play-offs, had set the Indians a target of 163 for victory.

    Parthiv Patel made a valiant 52 at the top of the Mumbai order, but the rest of their batting lineup simply could not find a rhythm.

    They will now have to beat either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders in Friday's second qualifier in Bangalore if they are to make the final.

    Here is how the individual statistical standings look in batting and bowling with only three matches remaining of the 2017 tournament:

    IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers
    PosPlayerTeamMatInnsNORunsHSAvg
    1David WarnerSRH1313360412660.40
    2Shikhar DhawanSRH131314687739.00
    3Gautam GambhirKKR1414345476*41.27
    4Suresh RainaGL141434428440.18
    5Steve SmithRPS1414342184*38.27
    IPLT20.com
    IPL 2017: Top Wicket-Takers
    PosPlayerTeamMatInnsOversRunsWkts
    1Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH131351.235825
    2Jaydev UnadkatRPS111141.530322
    3Mitchell McClenaghanMI141454.050719
    4Imran TahirRPS121247.036918
    5Rashid KhanSRH131352.034717
    IPLT20.com
    IPL 2017: Best Bowling Averages
    PosPlayerTeamMatInnsOversRunsWktsBBIAvg
    1Andrew TyeGL6621.0141125/1711.75
    2Pawan NegiRCB121232.1197163/1012.31
    3Stuart BinnyRCB846.05041/912.50
    4Jaydev UnadkatRPS111141.5303225/3013.77
    5Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH131351.2358255/1914.32
    IPLT20.com

    MS Dhoni scored crucial late runs to propel Supergiant to a defendable 162 for four from their 20 overs.

    Ajinkya Rahane had returned a half-century at the top of the order, but slow progress in the middle overs saw Pune stall a little.

    Manoj Tiwary (58) and Dhoni then upped the rate late on to great effect. The pair scored 41 runs in the last two overs to give their side huge momentum.

    Dhoni finished unbeaten having scored 40 from just 26 deliveries and arguably made the key contribution of the match, per cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle:

    Mumbai started their chase in relatively comfortable, though not blistering, fashion.

    However, Lendl Simmons was run out in the fifth over for just five from 13 balls, and Sundar then saw off skipper Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard before the end of the eighth.

    It was a landmark contribution for the youngster, per ESPN Cricinfo's Bharath Seervi:

    Patel stayed at the crease and kept Mumbai in the contest. But when he fell in the 15th over, leaving his side 103 for seven, the game was effectively over ,and Pune eventually won at a canter to claim their spot in the final.