Boston Red Sox: David Price's Comeback Among 5 Reasons to Expect a Sox Breakout

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Red Sox have played the entire season without David Price. But not for much longer.

The left-hander is making his way back from an elbow strain that cropped up in spring training. He was last seen throwing 75 pitches in a simulated game Sunday. He'll next be seen on the mound for the Pawtucket Red Sox on Friday.

"Looking to get between 85 and 90 [pitches] at that point, and then we'll re-evaluate the following Friday, and wouldn't rule out his return to us if everything goes according to plan," Red Sox manager John Farrell said this weekend, according to Trevor Hass of MLB.com.

Of course, expectations for Price's return can only go so high. The former Cy Young winner disappointed with a 3.99 ERA last season, the first of a seven-year, $217 million contract. And there's just no breathing easy with pitchers coming off arm injuries.

However, Boston's rotation will take whatever help it can get.

Chris Sale has dominated with a 2.15 ERA through eight starts, but the Red Sox's other starters have combined for a 5.22 ERA. Most of them have also struggled to eat innings, putting extra pressure on a bullpen that's beginning to show cracks.

Beyond Price's return, what can also help is...