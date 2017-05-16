Giro d'Italia 2017: Tom Dumoulin Wins Stage 10, Claims Pink Jersey

LUK BENIES/Getty Images

Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin dominated the field to win the 10th stage individual time trial at the 2017 Giro d'Italia on Tuesday and take the race leader's pink jersey from Movistar's Nairo Quintana.

Dumoulin led the stage standings by 49 seconds to an impressive Geraint Thomas in second place, the Dutchman flying over the 39.8 kilometres from Foligno to Montefalco in 50 minutes, 37 seconds.

He now heads the general classification by 2:23 to Quintana after the Colombian finished some way off the pace in 23rd in the time trial.

Here are the full stage results and updated Giro standings, via the Inner Ring:

Recap

Despite Quintana prevailing on stage nine on Sunday at Blockhaus and taking the pink jersey, it was clear he would have to put in a huge effort on Tuesday to hold off time-trial expert Dumoulin, per Global Cycling Network's Daniel Lloyd:

Cyclingnews.com provided the profile of the course:

Team Sky's Vasil Kiryienka was the early pace-setter, but he endured a frustrating crash at the final corner to put him out the running for the stage win, via Europort UK:

He finished two minutes behind Dumoulin in fifth.

Team Sky team-mate Thomas then produced a brilliant performance to set a benchmark only Dumoulin could beat.

The Welshman had been doubtful for stage 10 after he was caught in a controversial crash involving a police motorbike on Sunday that saw him and others lose a big chunk of time, per BBC Sport.

But he looked in fine shape on Tuesday and smashed Luis Leon Sanchez's provisional leading time by 51 seconds to hit the top of the timesheet.

There was no stopping Dumoulin, though, who looked brilliant from the off and led at both time checks before coming home 49 seconds ahead of Thomas.

Quintana looked to limit the damage, but a strong side and head wind hampered him late on. And he finished 2:53 behind Dumoulin.

Per cycling writer Felix Lowe, the convincing nature of the 26-year-old's victory has opened up the 100th Giro hugely and left some big names trailing:

Not only will Quintana now be chasing down Dumoulin, but so will strong general-classification contenders Bauke Mollema, Thibaut Pinot and Vincenzo Nibali.

Wednesday's stage 11 will see the peloton take on the mountainous but relatively short 161-kilometre run from Firenze to Bagno di Romagna.