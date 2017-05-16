Italian Open 2017: Novak Djokovic Advances in Tuesday's Rome Masters Action

ANDREAS SOLARO/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic eased past Aljaz Bedene at the 2017 Italian Open on Tuesday in Rome to progress to the third round in Rome in straight sets, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Meanwhile, David Goffin came from behind to beat Fernando Verdasco in three sets, while Johanna Konta swept Yulia Putintseva aside 6-3, 6-0.

Andy Murray will be in action later in the day when he takes on Fabio Fognini, while Maria Sharapova will face Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.

Here are the results from the Italian capital:

Italy Open 2017: Selected Tuesday Results Men's Draw Score (9) David Goffin bt. Fernando Verdasco 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 (2) Novak Djokovic bt. Aljaz Bedene 7-6 (2), 6-2 (1) Andy Murray vs. Fabio Fognini (16) Alexander Zverev bt. Kevin Anderson 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 (6) Marin Cilic vs. Ryan Harrison (12) Tomas Berdych bt. Carlos Berlocq 6-3, 6-4 (13) Jack Sock bt. Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 (15) Pablo Carreno Busta bt. Gilles Simon 6-3, 6-3 Women's Draw Score Daria Gavrilova bt. (10) Madison Keys 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 (5) Johanna Konta bt. Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-0 (15) Kiki Bertens bt. Monica Niculescu 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 Julia Goerges bt. (13) Kristina Mladenovic 7-6 (6), 7-5 Maria Sharapova vs. (16) Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (7) Svetlana Kuznetsova vs. Katerina Siniakova Various

Results in full and Tuesday's schedule are available on the tournament's official website.

Tuesday Recap

Bedene matched Djokovic shot-for-shot for much of the opening set as the Serbian struggled slightly to get going, and the Brit broke him in the first game.

The Djoker hit back immediately, but there was little to separate the pair until they reached the tiebreaker, where Djokovic showed his class and cruised to the set, dropping just two points.

The pair began the second set with a lengthy game on Bedene's serve, and the 27-year-old fought valiantly to try to hold his serve, per TennisTV:

Despite his best efforts, he succumbed, and from there Djokovic seized the initiative and soon broke him again to take full control of the match.

After three match points at 5-2, Bedene's resistance finally crumbled, and Djokovic sealed his place in the next round.

Konta made short work of Putintseva in their match, even easing to a 6-3 victory in the opening set despite not playing that well herself, per tennis writer Jake Davies:

A more composed second set saw the Brit race to a bagel to wrap up a comfortable victory.

Adrian Mannarino would lose his match with Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 7-6 (2), but the Frenchman produced the shot of the day when with a jaw-dropping effort, via TennisTV:

Kristina Mladenovic played with "some pain" in the final of the Madrid Open on Sunday, per BBC Sport, and she was perhaps still suffering the effects of that match when she took on Julia Goerges, with the German winning in straight sets.

Local favourite Roberta Vinci also exited in straight sets, though unlike Mladenovic, she was unable to even keep the scoreline competitive as Ekaterina Makarova romped to a 6-1, 6-1 win.