Scott Hall Hospitalized in England After Appearance, According to Paige's Father

The father of WWE Superstar Paige reported Sunday on Facebook that WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall was hospitalized following an appearance in England.

According to English wrestling promoter and wrestler Ricky Knight, Hall became ill while in attendance at his World Association of Wrestling show Sunday: "I can confirm Scott Hall was taken ill tonight at the WAW show in Lowestoft; we are at the hospital now after tests; early signs are positive, and we hope to take him to our home soon."

The 58-year-old Hall gained acclaim as Razor Ramon from 1992 through 1996. He became a four-time Intercontinental champion before jumping ship to WCW with Kevin Nash and forming the revolutionary nWo.

Hall is part of the real-life group of friends known as "The Kliq" along with Nash, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman.

Further details regarding Hall's status and the nature of his illness have yet to be released.