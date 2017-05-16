Yankees Fans Don't Realize They're Getting Interviewed by Aaron Judge

Ever watch a superhero movie and wonder how citizens don't recognize a giant icon who merely traded a cape for glasses? Aaron Judge proved that such a simple ruse is feasible.

Any true New York Yankees fan knows the rookie slugger, who is hitting .316/.420/.744 with 14 home runs in 33 games this season. One would think a 6'7", 282-pound rising star couldn't hide in the Big Apple without an intricate disguise.

Apparently he can. He posed as an NBC Sports reporter donning a suit and glasses while filming a segment for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. A few "fans" fell for the trick.

One voices his skepticism over Judge sustaining his torrid pace. Another calls "Adam Judge" his favorite player, and doesn't realize he's speaking to Judge until the outfielder puts on a Yankees hat and poses next to his Sports Illustrated cover photo.

When shown the same cover, one interviewee doesn't understand the situation until Judge admits his true identity.

If he keeps hitting this well, Judge eventually won't be able to go unnoticed without a far better disguise.

[The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon]