IPL Schedule 2017: Fixtures, Odds, Live Stream, TV Info and Start Times

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Wednesday's 2017 Indian Premier League eliminator match.

The winner will go through to the second qualifier on Friday, where they will face the Mumbai Indians after they lost to Rising Pune Supergiant in the first qualifier on Tuesday.

Whomever progresses from the second qualifier will compete against Rising Pune in Sunday's final.

Hyderabad beat Kolkata at this stage last year before going on to win the IPL, and they'll have ambitions of doing the same again this year.

Here is the remaining schedule, complete with viewing information and odds:

IPL 2017 Remaining Schedule Date Time (BST/Local) Fixture (Odds) TV Wednesday, May 17 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad (10-11) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (5-6) Sky Sports 1 (UK) Friday, May 19 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. TBD vs. TBD Sky Sports 1 (UK) Sunday, May 21 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Rising Pune Supergiant vs. TBD Sky Sports The Players (UK) IPLT20.com, Oddschecker

The 2017 IPL can be live-streamed via Sky Go (U.K.) and Willow (U.S.).

As they did against the Gujarat Lions on Saturday, Sunrisers could enter the contest at the Chinnaswamy Stadium without two key players, as Ashish Nehra is certain to be missing because of a hamstring problem, while Yuvraj Singh's fitness is in doubt.

Per Sanjjeev K. Samyal of the Hindustan Times, Hyderabad coach Tom Moody said on Tuesday: "Nehra won't be fit for remainder of the tournament. Yuvraj will be undergoing a fitness test this evening. We'll be giving him every opportunity to prove his fitness and at this stage—we're reasonably confident."

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra noted that without the pair, their lineup against Gujarat was notably poorer:

However, even without Nehra and Yuvraj, they were able to win convincingly.

The left-arm pacer has picked up eight wickets this season, but fortunately for Hyderabad they've been strong with ball in hand and will still be able to call upon Purple Cap leader Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has taken 25 this year.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul and Mohammed Siraj have also taken 17, 16 and 10, respectively, so while Nehra's absence is a blow, there are more important bowling assets that could have been lost.

Likewise, it will hardly be ideal if Yuvraj is unable to play again, but not nearly as devastating a loss as David Warner or Shikhar Dhawan would be. The pair have notched an incredible 604 and 468 runs, respectively, this season.

Cricket analyst Freddie Wilde hailed their batting prowess, Warner in particular:

The Knight Riders will be without their most prolific wicket-taker as they have to deal with the loss of Chris Woakes to England duty, but while they seem similarly well-equipped to replace him, their recent form is a serious concern.

Kolkata have lost four of their last five matches, so they come into the play-offs with very little momentum, whereas the Sunrisers have won their last two.

If they can take out Warner and Dhawan early it could be a nail-biting contest, but otherwise it seems the Sunrisers have a good chance of easing their way through to the final qualifier.