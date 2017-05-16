IPL Results 2017: Mumbai Indians vs. Rising Pune Supergiant Score, Schedule

Rajanish Kakade/Associated Press

Rising Pune Supergiant advanced to the 2017 Indian Premier League final on Tuesday as they beat the Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane and Manoj Tiwary each hit half-centuries for the visitors after Rahul Tripathi and Steve Smith fell in the first two overs.

Pune struggled somewhat to pile on the runs until MS Dhoni's late flourish helped them achieve a total of 162-4.

An excellent bowling performance from 17-year-old Washington Sundar helped Pune take three key wickets and restrict the Indians to 142-9, with Parthiv Patel's 52 the only respectable tally achieved by any of the Mumbai batsmen.

Here is the schedule for the remainder of the season:

IPL 2017 Remaining Schedule Date Time (BST/Local) Fixture Wednesday, May 17 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders Friday, May 19 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. TBD vs. TBD Sunday, May 21 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Rising Pune Supergiant vs. TBD IPLT20.com

Rising Pune Supergiant, 162 for four (Rahane 56, Tiwary 58), beat Mumbai Indians, 142 for nine (Patel 52), by 20 runs

A disastrous start for Pune saw Tripathi fall for a duck at the end of the first over, soon followed by Smith being caught by Hardik Pandya having scored just one run himself.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle noted how difficult Pune's task had become:

Supergiant responded well to the early setback, though, as Rahane and Tiwary showed their experience to steady the ship.

The pair picked up plenty of singles along the way to keep things ticking over, with 12 boundaries helping them each surpass 50.

Dhoni replaced Rahane in the 13th over after he was caught out by an lbw from Karn Sharma, and the veteran had a tremendous impact as he racked up 40 runs in just 26 balls.

The 35-year-old particularly shone in the final two overs, as he hit four sixes to help Pune score 41 and take their total to 162 overall.

Cricket analyst Freddie Wilde hailed Dhoni's excellent record at this stage of the IPL, while the Cricket Prof noted the significance of their late heroics:

Patel got Mumbai off to a promising start, but he was the only batsman allowed to build a significant total as Pune quickly dispatched the rest of their top order.

Lendl Simmons was run out for just five in the fifth over, while in the following over Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu were quickly dismissed by Sundar for one and nothing respectively.

Mumbai were in desperate need of a meaningful partner for Patel, but neither Kieron Pollard or Hardik Pandya could manage it despite faring very slightly better than their team-mates.

Wilde praised Sundar's performance:

Krunal Pandya and Patel would both succumb in the 15th over to effectively end Mumbai's hopes, leaving them on 103 runs with 30 balls remaining.

They would manage just 39 of the 60 runs they needed to win and saw two more wickets fall along the way.

Mumbai will have another chance to reach Sunday's final on Friday when they'll take on either the Sunrisers Hyderabad or the Kolkata Knight Riders.