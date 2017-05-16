Alex Rodriguez to Join 'Shark Tank' Cast as Guest Judge

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Retired MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez will join the cast of ABC's Shark Tank as a guest judge starting in the fall season.

Katherine Richter of People passed along the news Monday. Rodriguez posted a message about the new gig on social media:

Shark Tank is a reality program where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas or products to a cast of potential investors with hope of securing the funding for the project. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is one of the main panelists on the show, which is set to enter its ninth season.

Rodriguez, who won three Most Valuable Player Awards and earned 14 All-Star selections during his baseball career, has moved into the business world since retiring last year. He serves as the chief executive of the A-Rod Corporation.

Matthew J. Belvedere of CNBC passed along comments the 41-year-old New York City native made about the holding company Monday on the network's Squawk Box program.

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I sat on my father's lap [and said] I have two dreams: [One was] to be a Major League Baseball player, but that usually never happens, and two was to be a CEO," Rodriguez said.

He added: "I was always thinking about life after baseball even before my rookie year. I played for almost 23 years. I [also] loved business for a long time."

Along with the A-Rod Corporation and Shark Tank, Rodriguez continues to serve as a special advisor for the New York Yankees and a baseball analyst for Fox Sports.