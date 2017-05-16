Jason McCourty Reportedly Visiting with Browns, Taking Physical

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty is visiting the Cleveland Browns' facility Tuesday and taking a physical with the organization.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the news and noted McCourty had dinner with team representatives Monday night.

The 29-year-old Rutgers product spent the first eight years of his career with the Titans, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2009 draft. He was released by the franchise in April.

He told Jason Wolf of The Tennessean a combination of factors, including an unwillingness to take a pay cut and the potential for diminished playing time, played a role in his exit.

"Both sides, we talked, but I just think it's not just money when you're talking about changing things," McCourty said. "I just think for both sides, we both respect the hell out of each other and enjoyed the time there, but I think we both knew the way the team's going there's really no place for me. So they were up front and honest with me."

He finished his Titans stay with 505 combined tackles, 73 passes defended, 13 interceptions and six forced fumbles across 108 games.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported McCourty "might be fortunate" to receive a contract worth half the $7 million he was scheduled to earn with the Titans. One source told Reiss a one-year deal worth $2 million, like Leon Hall got from the New York Giants last year, is the likely range.

The Browns are still looking for upgrades in the secondary after ranking 21st in pass defense during the 2016 campaign. They added Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers in the draft but need more depth behind Joe Haden and Jamar Taylor at corner.