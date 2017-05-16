    Danny Rose Expected to Miss Start of Spurs' 2017-18 Season After Knee Surgery

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2017

    SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur warms up prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on January 31, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur star Danny Rose has undergone surgery on his knee, and he's not expected to return to fitness in time for the start of the 2017-18 campaign, according to reports

    Spurs confirmed news of the surgery:

    Per Sky Sports News HQ, the full-back will not be ready in time for next season.

    The 26-year-old hasn't featured since January when he suffered the injury in a scoreless draw against Sunderland. Ben Davies has been his regular replacement and has more than held his own in that span.

    SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur walks off the pitch after injury during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on January 31, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Laurenc
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Rose has been with Spurs since 2007 and is the team's regular left-back when fit and has been steadily improving with each passing season. This year, the England international formed an impressive one-two punch with Kyle Walker, the regular starter at right-back for most of the campaign.

    The surgery is a setback, but in light of the time Rose has already missed, it's probably the safest option. Rose's best bet is to get fully healthy before he returns to the pitch, while Davies holds down the fort for now. It's a shame the surgery did not take place sooner, but missing the start of the new season isn't the end of the world.