Tim Tebow Buys Mattress for Columbia Fireflies' Team Bus

Tim Tebow endeared himself to his Class-A Columbia Fireflies teammates recently by purchasing a mattress for use on the team bus.

According to Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News, the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback discussed adding some level of comfort to the team's long road trips: "I bought a nice little mattress I could try to slide on the floor on the bus. And so that helped a little bit."

Teammate Michael Paez revealed that Tebow doesn't use the mattress much, allowing for the rest of the team to catch some Z's.

Per Spotrac, Tebow made nearly $10 million during his NFL career with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.

The 29-year-old is hitting .236 with two home runs and 11 RBI for the New York Mets' A-ball affiliate this season.