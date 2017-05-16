Colin Kaepernick Preparing 'Like He Has a Starting NFL Job,' Per QB's Trainer

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick's trainer revealed Tuesday that the veteran signal-caller is preparing like a starter despite still being without an NFL job.

According to Peter King of The MMQB, Josh Hidalgo said Kaepernick has been putting in a ton of work over the past several months.

"Colin has been there [New York City] since January, training with me five days a week," he said. "We have been getting ready for football as if he was a starting quarterback for an NFL team. When I read that people don't know if Colin wants to play football ... This guy's been doing it five hours a day, five days a week, like he has a starting NFL job. And we don't take days off."

While he remains unsigned, Kaepernick is coming off a strong statistical season, as he threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing for 468 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games for the San Francisco 49ers.

Hidalgo believes teams would be impressed if they were to attend one of the QB's training sessions: "I would just ask any team wondering anything about Colin: Come and see him. Come to the gym. Talk to him. They'll see he's in as good shape as a quarterback can be in. He's ready to lead a team."

The fact the 29-year-old QB hasn't found a job and seemingly less talented signal-callers are off the market has led to speculation Kaepernick is being blackballed because of his decision to protest during the national anthem last season.

On Friday, Shannon Sharpe indicated on FS1's Undisputed (h/t Will Brinson of CBSSports.com) that Kaepernick told him he hadn't spoken with any teams.

NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Monday, however, that the Seattle Seahawks contacted Kaepernick and have legitimate interest in him as a backup to Russell Wilson.