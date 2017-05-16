    Dennis Rodman Says He Loves LaVar Ball, but He Sucks and Needs to Let Kids Play

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Dennis Rodman attends a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images,)
    Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

    Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman expressed varying views on LaVar Ball in a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

    Rodman said, "You suck," in reference to Ball's meddling, but he also paid NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball's father a compliment: "Good man, good father, great provider, love him ... just let your kids play, man."

    The elder Ball is known for his outspokenness as well as his often outlandish comments.

    1. John Wall Post Game Interview

    2. John Wall Game-Winning Three

    3. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: Could Isaiah Thomas Lose Job to a Ping-Pong Ball?

    4. NBA Fans Are Undisputed Sixth Man of the Year for Best Postseason Celebrations

    5. Reliving Fisher's 0.4 Second Game-Winner

    6. Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards

    7. Avery Bradley Dunked on the Wizards

    8. When the 'OG Beard' Posterized AK47

    9. Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series

    10. John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat

    11. Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle

    12. Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run

    13. Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up

    14. This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG

    15. Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C.

    16. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive

    17. Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games

    18. Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?

    19. Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1

    20. Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth

    He was at the forefront of Lonzo's negotiations to land a shoe deal, and Nike executive George Raveling called him, "The worst thing to happen to basketball in the last hundred years," according to Michael Smith of SportsBusiness Journal.

    Nike, Adidas and Under Armour all turned down a potential deal with Ball due to his insistence on co-licensing with Big Baller Brand, per ESPN.com's Darren Rovell.

    Ball eventually went elsewhere to have the ZO2 signature shoe produced for Lonzo at a price of $495.

    Regardless of LaVar's presence, Lonzo is expected to be among the top picks in the 2017 NBA draft after one fantastic season at UCLA.

     