Dennis Rodman Says He Loves LaVar Ball, but He Sucks and Needs to Let Kids Play

Dennis Rodman Says He Loves LaVar Ball, but He Sucks and Needs to Let Kids PlayMay 16, 2017
Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman expressed varying views on LaVar Ball in a recent interview with TMZ Sports.
Rodman said, "You suck," in reference to Ball's meddling, but he also paid NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball's father a compliment: "Good man, good father, great provider, love him ... just let your kids play, man."
The elder Ball is known for his outspokenness as well as his often outlandish comments.
He was at the forefront of Lonzo's negotiations to land a shoe deal, and Nike executive George Raveling called him, "The worst thing to happen to basketball in the last hundred years," according to Michael Smith of SportsBusiness Journal.
Nike, Adidas and Under Armour all turned down a potential deal with Ball due to his insistence on co-licensing with Big Baller Brand, per ESPN.com's Darren Rovell.
Ball eventually went elsewhere to have the ZO2 signature shoe produced for Lonzo at a price of $495.
Regardless of LaVar's presence, Lonzo is expected to be among the top picks in the 2017 NBA draft after one fantastic season at UCLA.