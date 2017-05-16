Paul George Comments on Lakers Rumors with Jimmy Kimmel

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George discussed the possibility of playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

As seen in the following video of the interview, Kimmel pressed George on his potential interest in making the leap to L.A.:

George discussed his plans to work out with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during the offseason, but replied, "I love Indy, though," when Kimmel expressed his hope for George to join the Lakers.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in April, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson said the following when asked by Kimmel what he would do if he saw PG13 on vacation (h/t Alysha Tsuji of USA Today): "No, we gonna say hi because we know each other, you just can't say, 'Hey, I want you to come to the Lakers,' even though I'll be wink winking like [winks a bunch of times] you know what that means right?"

George told Kimmel that Magic's possible overtures would have "no effect" on him despite Sam Amick of USA Today's report in February that George is "hell-bent" on becoming a Laker.

The Palmdale, California, native can become a free agent after the 2017-18 season due to a player option in his contract.

George is a four-time All-Star who is coming off one of his best seasons, as he averaged a career-high 23.7 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and a career-best field-goal percentage of 46.1 percent.

Indiana could look to trade George before he potentially walks as a free agent, and ESPN.com's Zach Lowe recently reported that the Lakers "will dangle prospects" in a possible deal for George.