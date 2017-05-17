Breaking Down Chicago Bears' Deepest, Thinnest Roster Spots

0 of 8

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

A year or two ago, depth wasn't exactly a topic of discussion around the Chicago Bears.

Fast forward to the aftermath of the 2017 NFL draft, though, and general manager Ryan Pace's roster makeover via any means necessary has created some spots on the depth chart observers could shade in green.

Of course, given the severity of the rebuild, plenty of red still exists. The good news? This red can self-address itself if new faces and even a handful of those returning take steps in the right direction.

For now, a realistic approach to Chicago's roster isn't the most encouraging. But at the same time, its scores better than what it has been over the past few years.

Below, let's take a look at the deepest and thinnest spots on the roster heading into the summer.