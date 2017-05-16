Real Madrid Transfer News: Vinicius Junior Signs New Deal Amid Latest Rumours

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

Real Madrid will be forced to pay a much larger fee than expected if they want to sign Flamengo's Vinicius Junior after the starlet signed a new contract with his Brazilian club—complete with a £38 million release clause.

The club's official website confirmed Vinicius put pen to paper on a new deal, although Jonny Singer of MailOnline noted the increase in price isn't likely to deter the Spanish powerhouse in their pursuit.

Benson also reported Real are alleged to have an agreement in place to sign the 16-year-old, although their decision to invest in his services may be impacted by the recent hike in price. Brazilian football writer Robbie Blakeley added the new contract runs until 2022.

Singer also provided a translation of the statement released on Flamengo's website, which confirmed the player will receive a pay rise and detailed the increase in his release clause.

It read: "The agreement provides salary [a] readjustment for the attacker and change in the amount of the fine in case of proposals from clubs abroad: from 30 to 45 million euros."

However, the report added this was in fact the figure Los Blancos were already expected to pay for the winger, and Fernando Kallas of AS wrote earlier in May that the transfer is expected to become official in 2018.

As is often the case with young talent emerging from Brazil, Real have been named among Vinicius' suitors of late, so much so that his senior Flamengo debut recently made the front cover of Spanish daily AS:



Los Merengues were fiercely linked with a move for Brazilian star Neymar prior to his move to Barcelona in 2013, and Goal's Pilar Suarez reported Real were willing to double their rivals' transfer bid at the time.

Seemingly intent to not miss out on the maestro now being dubbed his heir, Real remain on the youngster's tail, and ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted his encounter with another former Samba star upon making his senior debut:

Despite the hype surrounding Vinicius' future, the £38 million figure required to take him from the Arena da Ilha seems steep considering he only made his professional debut on Sunday.

Such is the price Europe's top clubs must pay to acquire the stars of tomorrow, and it seems Real's move for Vinicius will plough ahead irrespective of the stratospheric value Flamengo have placed upon their youngster.