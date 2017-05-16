John Terry Reveals He Could Retire from Football After Last Game with Chelsea

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea icon John Terry has added a new twist to the ongoing saga regarding his future, telling reporters he could retire after playing his last match for the Blues on Sunday.

Per Dominic Fifield of the Guardian, the defender said he has yet to make up his mind after the 4-3 Premier League win against Watford on Monday, in which he scored:

"I know I said I wanted to play regular football while I can but I've still not ruled out Sunday being my last game and retiring from football. It depends if the right offer comes along. I'll sit down and consider it with my family, whether that [offer is] here or abroad or wherever that may be. Genuinely, I haven't made any decisions as of yet and I'm just evaluating all my options at the moment.”

Per the same report, manager Antonio Conte urged him to continue playing.

The veteran defender has spent his entire professional career with the Blues, but a diminished role in the 2016-17 campaign led to his decision to leave west London. The 36-year-old's ability and wealth of experience should make him a wanted man this summer.

He could opt for a Premeir League club or a lucrative venture abroad, but his options aren't limited to playing on. Terry told reporters after the match against Watford he's working on getting his coaching badges and hinted at a managerial role in the future.

There's little doubt Chelsea would love to bring him into the fold in such a role and help him develop his skills on the bench. The fans remain infatuated with Terry and have already launched a petition to have one of the stands in the renewed Stamford Bridge stadium named in his honour, per Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard.