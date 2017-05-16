Manchester United Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Linked, Fresh Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly made it clear they are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and a move to China.

According to L'Equipe (via Sport Witness), Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann remains the priority for the Red Devils, but Aubameyang is also a target. Per the report, the club have told "intermediaries" of their interest.

The 27-year-old hasn't made a secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid, dropping numerous hints in the past. He explained to Soccer Laduma's David Kappel how his grandfather grew up close to the Spanish capital, and a move to Los Blancos would make him proud.

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Real haven't expressed an interest in the Gabon international so far, however, and with many expecting Aubameyang to move to a major club in the near future, other options are now opening up. Both PSG and United are likely to splash the cash during the summer.

The speedster is in the prime of his career, and with BVB committed to a youth movement, he may have to look elsewhere to win big trophies in the near future. Here's a look at what he brings to the table:

Per the report, Chinese outfit Tianjin Quanjian could present a lucrative alternative to a top European club. They are said to be willing to make the striker the best-paid player on the planet, which could appeal to the former AC Milan man.