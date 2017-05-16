James Rodriguez Fee Reportedly Set at €75M Amid Manchester United Rumours

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly named their price for star midfielder James Rodriguez, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United told to pay €75 million (roughly £64 million) for his services. According to a report from Colombia, the move could be announced as early as this Sunday.

Marca's Jose Felix Diaz (via Marc Mayo) reported United lead the race to sign the Colombian, but the new Premier League champions can't be counted out just yet.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Per the report, the 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital for some time. He took his time leaving the pitch in the 4-1 La Liga win against Sevilla at the weekend, a sign many interpreted as him saying goodbye to the Madrid crowd.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup hero has struggled with Los Blancos since his impressive debut season and has been a fringe contributor this campaign. He remains supremely talented but desperately needs a fresh start.

Here's a look at some of his highlights from the past season:

According to Radio Caracol (h/t AS' Carlos Forjanes), Los Blancos could announce his move to Old Trafford as early as Sunday, at the conclusion of the La Liga season.