NBA Lottery 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Preview for Anticipated Event

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2017

    For many teams in the NBA, today is the most important date on the basketball calendar.

    Forget the playoffs, forget about chasing rings. All of the tanking and heartache from losing so many regular season games finally pays off as the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery is here with some familiar (and some not) faces hoping that the ping pong balls drop in their favor for the No. 1 overall pick.

    This year's draft is so deep that even if a team strikes out on the top pick, they won't be too upset with having the third or fourth selection. With names like Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum and De'Aaron Fox, it won't be too difficult for teams to find franchise players in this year's class.

    Here's a quick look at some information you'll need to know heading into the lottery, via Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:

    2017 NBA Draft Lottery Odds
    TeamRecordChance at a Top 3 PickChance at the No. 1 Pick
    Boston (via Brooklyn)20-62 (BKN)64.3%25.0%
    Phoenix24-5855.8%19.9%
    LA Lakers26-5646.9%15.6%
    Philadelphia28-5437.8%11.9%
    Orlando29-5329.1%8.8%
    Minnesota31-5118.3%5.3%
    New York31-5118.3%5.3%
    Sacramento32-509.9%2.8%
    Dallas33-496.1%1.7%
    Sacramento (via New Orleans)34-48 (NOP)4.0%1.1%
    Charlotte36-462.9%0.8%
    Detroit37-452.5%0.7%
    Denver40-422.2%0.6%
    Miami41-411.8%0.5%
    ESPN will cover this year's lottery, with the kickoff show happening at 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday. The lottery broadcast begins at 8:30 p.m. ET. 

    The livestream of the event will be available on WatchESPN. Bleacher Report will also run a live blog along with the event.

    Here's a look at who will be representing each team in this year's lottery:

    2017 NBA Draft Lottery Team Representatives
    TeamRepresentative
    Boston CelticsWyc Grousbeck
    Phoenix SunsDevin Booker
    Los Angeles LakersMagic Johnson
    Philadelphia 76ersJoel Embiid
    Orlando MagicFrank Vogel
    Minnesota TimberwolvesAndrew Wiggins
    New York KnicksWalt Frazier
    Sacramento KingsDave Joerger
    Dallas MavericksMichael Finley
    New Orleans PelicansAlvin Gentry
    Charlotte HornetsRich Cho
    Detroit PistonsJeff Bower
    Denver NuggetsGary Harris
    Miami HeatAlonzo Mourning
    Teams to watch

    Boston Celtics

    Clinch the No. 1 seed during the regular season: Check.

    Make it to the Eastern Conference Finals: Check. 

    Have the No. 1 pick in this year's draft: It could happen.

    With a guaranteed top-four selection in this year's draft via the infamous Brooklyn Nets trade a few years back with the best odds (25 percent) at the No. 1 pick, it's a good time to be a Celtics fan.

    Even with the best odds for the top pick in the draft, there is also a chance that the pick could fall to No. 2, 3 or 4. In any instance, the worst case scenario is any playoff contenders dream. The only real uncertainty surrounding this pick is what General Manager Danny Ainge will do with it.

    Will he draft Fultz No. 1 overall if Boston wins the lottery? Or will he use the pick in a package to trade for a star player like Paul George or Jimmy Butler?

    The options are endless for the Celtics and there doesn't appear to be any downside to any scenario, although Celtics fans will hope that they win the lottery after failing on multiple occasions, most famously in the 1997 NBA Draft when the Celtics missed out on Tim Duncan despite having two selections in the lottery, which turned out to be the No. 3 and No. 6 picks. 

    Head coach Brad Stevens and his players will be fixated on Wednesday's Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Ainge and the rest of his front office will have a lot to think about tomorrow, regardless if they win the lottery or not.

    Los Angeles Lakers

    For all the hype that surrounds the Lakers and the chance that they might draft Lonzo Ball and adopt his father, Lavar Ball, in the process, there's a very real possibility that Los Angeles doesn't keep their selection in this year's draft, despite what Magic JohnsonPresident of Operations, says.

    The Lakers have a 46.9 percent at a top-three pick which is great and all, if that didn't mean that there was also a 53.1 percent chance that it lands outside of the top-three. And if that happens, then the Lakers' pick goes to the Philadelphia 76ers, who could potentially have two top-five selections in the draft because of the 2012 Steve Nash trade.

    The Lakers would also go on to send a 2019 first-rounder to the Orlando Magic for the Dwight Howard debacle. 

    The Lakers have a healthy amount of young talent with the likes of D'Angelo Russell, Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr. continuing to improve with the more minutes they get. But the Lakers, just like the Celtics, is not a franchise that likes to lose and want to give its fanbase something to cheer about to get this rebuild over with.

    The Lakers will have to pay the piper at some point by surrendering one of their first round picks, but they're hoping it won't have to be this year's class which is one of the more talented drafts we've seen in recent years.