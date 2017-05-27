Errol Spence Jr. Beats Kell Brook via TKO in 11th Round

Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Errol Spence Jr. (22-0-0, 19 KOs) continued his rise up the welterweight rankings on Saturday, beating IBF world welterweight title holder Kell Brook (36-2-0, 25 KOs) in the latter's hometown of Sheffield, England, after the referee called for the bell in the 11th round.

Late in the fight, Spence began taking control. He knocked Brook down in the 10th round, courtesy of Showtime Boxing:

Brook's left eye began swelling as well. By the 11th round, he could hardly see out of the eye. After rubbing at the eye, he voluntarily took a knee, and the referee called for the bell. Showtime Boxing shared a replay of the fight's conclusion:

Former champion Lennox Lewis praised both fighters:

ESPN.com's Dan Rafael thought Spence offered an unnecessarily harsh assessment of his performance:

The 27-year-old earned his title shot with impressive stoppage wins over Chris Algieri and Leonard Bundu in 2016, and he continued his fine run against Brook.

While casual fans will know Brook mostly for his defeat against middleweight star Gennady Golovkin, the 31-year-old has been a major force in the welterweight division for years. He's impressed at every turn, and a lot of rivals have shied away from a bout since he halted Shawn Porter's momentum in 2014.

In the welterweight division, Special K was undefeated prior to Saturday night―defeating him is a major statement from Spence.

The former Olympian has been steadily rising up the ranks, and a big 2016 combined with this win sets him up well for more lucrative fights within the division. Danny Garcia could be looking for a statement bout after his close loss against Keith Thurman, and both would make for amazing opponents from a stylistic point of view.

The future looks bright for The Truth, who has to be talked about as an elite force within the vision at this point.