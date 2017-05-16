FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 35 In-Form Predictions, Pack Details

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

A double-booked matchday for the Premier League means FIFA 17 Ultimate Team is set for a Team of the Week 35 lineup drawing inspiration from England's top flight on Wednesday, although La Liga's stars are also in contention.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi looks to be on course for a first in-form boost of the campaign after his late winner at West Bromwich Albion secured the Premier League title. Plus, a second goal in four days at home to Watford on Monday evening improved his bid to get TOTW recognition.

Meanwhile, Neymar's first hat-trick of the season during Barcelona's 4-1 hammering of Las Palmas on Sunday is bound to earn him an in-form boost. And the same could be said for Brazilian compatriot Philippe Coutinho following a star performance in Liverpool's 4-0 drubbing of West Ham United on the same day.

Dirk Kuyt was an even greater hat-trick hero for Feyenoord, however, after his three-goal display against Heracles brought his club the Eredivisie title.

Read on for a preview of which stars are in the hunt for in-form boosts in Team of the Week 35 as Europe's domestic calendar draws to a close.

Gold Pack: 5,000 coins, 100 FIFA points

Premium Gold Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack: 15,00 coins, 300 FIFA points (Expires Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET)

Silver Pack: 2,500 coins, 50 FIFA points

Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins, 75 FIFA points

Jumbo Premium Silver Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points (Expires Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET)

Bronze Pack: 400 coins

Premium Bronze Pack: 750 coins

Jumbo Premium Bronze Pack: 1,500 coins, 75 FIFA points (Expires Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET)

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 35 Predictions Position Player Club Country Rating GK Timo Horn Cologne Germany 82 > 84 > 86 LB Jose Gaya Valencia Spain 80 > 83 CB Nacho Real Madrid Spain 78 > 80 > 83 RWB Hector Bellerin Arsenal Spain 79 > 80 > 83 > 85 CM Philippe Coutinho Liverpool Brazil 85 > 86 > 87 > 88 > 89 CM Dirk Kuyt Feyenoord Netherlands 76 > 82 CM Manuel Fernandes Lokomotiv Moscow Portugal 80 > 83 > 85 > 86 RM Arjen Robben Bayern Munich Netherlands 87 > 88 > 89 > 90 LW Neymar Barcelona Brazil 92 > 93 > 94 > 95 > 96 > 97 ST Michy Batshuayi Chelsea Belgium 81 > 84 ST Alexandre Lacazette Lyon France 85 > 86 > 87 > 88 > 89 > 90 Substitutes GK Yohann Pele Marseille France 74 > 74 CB Phil Jagielka Everton England 82 > 84 RB Kyle Naughton Swansea City England 75 > 81 LW Andrej Kramaric Hoffenheim Croatia 77 > 81 RM Diego Farias Cagliari Brazil 74 > 81 RW Jose Callejon Napoli Spain 81 > 82 > 84 ST Andre-Pierre Gignac Tigres France 82 > 84> 86 > 87 Reserves GK German Lux Deportivo La Coruna Argentina 77 > 81 CM Reinhold Yabo Bielefeld Germany 70 > 74 LM Jamie McGrath St. Patrick's Republic of Ireland 57 > 64 LM Justin Meram Columbus Crew Egypt 70 > 71 > 74 ST Kamile Bilinski Slask Wroclaw Poland 68 > 72 FUTHead.com

EA Sports will announce Team of the Week 35 on Wednesday, May 17, at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET), and the in-form players will be released into card packs at 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET) later that day. Stats and ratings have been provided by FUTHead.com.

If a player's original rating is the highest available in bronze (64) or silver (74), his first in-form cannot feature an overall increase but will feature improved individual stats.

Neymar, Barcelona

It looks increasingly likely we could see a 99-rated Neymar card arise before the end of this season, but for now, Barca's returning hero will have to settle for a slightly less polished 97 in-form this Wednesday.

His three goals proved to be the difference between the Blaugrana and Las Palmas on Sunday, keeping Barca atop La Liga for the time being, and FIFA YouTuber ChuBoi was quick to predict his latest in-form will be delivered in TOTW 35:

Sunday's haul was Neymar's fourth Barcelona hat-trick but his first of the 2016-17 campaign, and the forward told France Football (h/t Marca) of his lofty expectations following the 4-1 triumph on the Canary Islands:

"Every player wants to win the Ballon d'Or. Obviously, I do too, but what I want is to play with the best players in the world, and the best of all is Messi. Of course I dream of being the best, but I am calm and in no rush."

Neymar is due an upgrade, too, after his last in-form came in TOTW 28, a 96-rated version with base stats of 95 pace, 92 shooting and 91 passing, not to mention already maximised dribbling, the strongest weapon in his arsenal.

That being said, Neymar's in-game dribbling figures—such as his 85 balance—could still be due an increase come Wednesday, while any additions to his shot power and accuracy make for an even more fearsome forward.

Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

After riding the Chelsea bench for the vast majority of this season, Batshuayi popped up when it mattered most for the Blues and secured this season's Premier League with a 1-0 winner at the Hawthorns on Friday.

Diego Costa has stolen many of the headlines at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea celebrated his deputy's recent surge following another strike in Monday's 4-3 victory over 10-man Watford, the club's penultimate home game of the season:

FIFA 17 fan Batshuayi believes his own hype it seems, too, after he encouraged EA to hand him a first TOTW nomination of the campaign, with the game developer since delivering a promising response:

Despite his lack of prominence at Chelsea, even Batshuayi's base card has its value to Premier League or Belgian squads, but any improvements upon his base 83 pace, 80 shooting and 79 dribbling will be welcomed.

The 23-year-old's shot accuracy in particular should spike after tripling his Premier League goal tally for the season in the space of four days, with a "Hero" card likely to be his reward.

Dirk Kuyt, Feyenoord

VI-Images/Getty Images

And Kuyt also looks primed for a Hero in-form boost after his hat-trick against Heracles kept Feyenoord one point above fellow Eredivisie title contenders Ajax on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign.

One could hardly write the story of Kuyt returning to the club in 2015, nine years after he departed for Liverpool, and biding his time as a veteran before notching three at this term's crescendo to seal the league crown:

It was Feyenoord's first Eredivisie triumph since 1999, and the club's official Twitter account provided highlights of Kuyt's second of the game, a diving header that summarised his motivation to bring home the title:

The central attacking midfielder's basic card is only rated 76, meaning a points jump of at least five awaits, and Eredivisie diehards may want their hands on any in-form out of respect more than anything else.

Kuyt's best base figure is his 77 shooting—level with his 77 physicality—but with no stat lower than 66 (pace), any upcoming upgrade could make for a very well-rounded asset to place in the core of a Dutch-infused lineup.