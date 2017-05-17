The NFL's Biggest Position Battles as Teams Enter OTAs

1 of 12

The Cleveland Browns have used an NFL-high 26 starting quarterbacks since 1999, and only one of those 26—second-year third-round pick Cody Kessler—is on the current roster.

Kessler has a chance to win the starting job again this summer, but the Browns lost all eight of his starts last season. They've set up quite the competition between Kessler, offseason trade acquisition Brock Osweiler, enticing second-round rookie DeShone Kizer and 2016 fifth-rounder Kevin Hogan.

Still, Kessler is the favorite for now.

"Cody has done a great job," Browns head coach Hue Jackson said recently, per Patrick Maks of ClevelandBrowns.com. "That's really why I brought his name up first. He has really improved. He has worked his tail off. He deserves the right and the opportunity to walk into this building and walk out there first. They have to take it from him."

He did post a solid 92.3 passer rating while throwing six touchdowns to only two interceptions as a rookie, and the other three guys have issues.

It sure looked like Osweiler was only acquired for salary-cap reasons when the Houston Texans bribed Cleveland with a 2018 second-round pick in order to unload that big contract. He was a complete mess last season after signing a four-year, $72 million deal with Houston as a high-profile free agent.

And Kizer is probably a bit of a project coming out of Notre Dame. He'll be the first to tell you that.

"There's so much I need to learn before I can even consider thinking about competition and trying to play," he said during rookie camp, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Right now, I'm at step one. I need to get to level 500 before I can even consider stepping on an NFL field."

Meanwhile, Hogan was bad in his one meaningful performance as a rookie, completing 12 of 24 passes for 100 yards while throwing two picks and posting a 26.4 passer rating in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Osweiler still has the physical tools and is only 26 years old. Kizer is also a physical marvel with a big arm and higher ceiling than the rest of the quarterbacks on the roster. Hogan's size and mobility make him an intriguing option.

May the best man become No. 27.