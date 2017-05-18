Chicago Cubs: 5 Players Who Need to Step Up ASAP After Poor Starts

0 of 5

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs are not off to the dominant start many expected.

The World Series champions are 20-19 with a plus-eight run differential through their first 39 games, leaving them in third place in the NL Central.

At the same point a year ago, they were far and away the best team in baseball, kicking off the season with a 28-11 record and a plus-106 run differential.

"We would obviously like to be playing better than we are right now," starter Jake Arrieta said, per Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago. "I don't think there's any reason to panic. I think that the talent we have here will correct itself and start to turn itself around."

While there's no single issue that can be pointed to as the reason for their less-than-stellar start, there are a handful of key players on the roster who are vastly underperforming.

Ahead is a look at five players who need to step it up after slow starts.