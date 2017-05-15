College Football Playoff to Feature Super Bowl-Style Halftime Show

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The college football national title game will now feature a halftime show set to compete with the Super Bowl, although it will not be at the same venue as the game.

According to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, a musical guest, who has not yet been booked, will perform at halftime in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. The game will be played in the nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8.

The marching bands for each school will continue to perform on the field while the teams are in the locker rooms.

"This will be a win-win, enhancing the viewing experience for a broad section of fans at home and in the park, while maintaining the culture of the game inside the stadium," College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock said Monday.

The Super Bowl halftime show has been one of the biggest events in music over the past couple of decades, with Lady Gaga most recently starring in a show full of her biggest hits, pyrotechnics and flying through the air.

The event has also featured a variety of popular artists ranging from Beyonce to the Rolling Stones to Michael Jackson to Bruce Springsteen.

While the performer for the upcoming championship game has not yet been announced, the College Football Playoff will do its best to compete with its professional counterpart.