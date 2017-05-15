Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz IC Title Rematch Announced for WWE Extreme Rules 2017

Credit: WWE.com

The Miz will have another opportunity to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship from Dean Ambrose.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle announced Ambrose will defend the belt at Extreme Rules on June 4, according to WWE's official Twitter account.

Ambrose put the championship on the line against The Miz on Raw and kept the title after kicking The Miz below the belt and forcing a disqualification. With the nature of the result, a rematch at Extreme Rules was an inevitability. The Miami Herald's Scott Fishman joked the low blow would've fit more with the Raw pay-per-view that follows Extreme Rules:

The Miz and Ambrose put together an entertaining match on Raw, but both wrestlers will benefit from going in different directions should Extreme Rules prove to be the end of their feud.

WWE's Superstar Shake-up was supposed to bring fresh matchups to Raw and SmackDown Live.

Ambrose and The Miz feuded throughout the winter on SmackDown Live, with Ambrose winning the Intercontinental Championship on Jan. 3. That's why it was somewhat underwhelming when Ambrose was the first guy to interact with The Miz when the Must-See Superstar arrived on Raw last month:

The Miz has been one of the best performers in WWE since the brand extension last July, so he can essentially do no wrong right now. Ambrose, on the other hand, is in desperate need of some sort of reboot to rekindle the momentum he had as WWE champion.

Their Extreme Rules bout will be important in setting up where the two are headed this summer.