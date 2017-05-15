Always Dreaming Scares Trainer Todd Pletcher After Stumble at Preakness Track

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

A short stumble by Always Dreaming during Monday's gallop created a scare for trainer Todd Pletcher.

According to David Grening of Daily Racing Form, the Kentucky Derby winner stumbled at the start of his run at Pimlico and tried to buck his rider before settling down for the rest of his run.

"He actually scared me a little bit because he was feeling so good when he went out," Pletcher said afterward. "The first couple of strides, he went to try and buck Nick off and kind of stumbled a little bit when he did it. But he got right back on his feet, and after that, it was a very smooth, energetic, good gallop."

After fellow Preakness Stakes contender Royal Mo suffered a career-ending injury in a workout, the rest of the field is on edge.

"Obviously, you don't want any stumbles at this stage of the game," Pletcher added. "He gave me a bit of a fright, but he looks good back here and cooled out excellent."

Always Dreaming is hoping to continue his quest for a Triple Crown with the second leg Saturday. He won the Kentucky Derby in impressive fashion, marking his fourth straight win in 2017.

According to OddsShark, the colt is the odds-on favorite at 10-11, with only Classic Empire close at 4-1.

However, Always Dreaming will first have to stay healthy. I'll Have Another notably had a chance to win the Triple Crown in 2012 before an injury led to a scratch at the Belmont Stakes.