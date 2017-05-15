Ezequiel Lavezzi Apologizes for 'Insulting Chinese People' in Insensitive Photo

Ezequiel Lavezzi Apologizes for 'Insulting Chinese People' in Insensitive PhotoMay 15, 2017
Ezequiel Lavezzi, who plays for Hebei CFFC in the Chinese Super League, apologized for a racially insensitive photo he took with the team, per the Telegraph:
Telegraph Football @TeleFootball
Ezequiel Lavezzi sorry for 'insulting Chinese people' with offensive photo https://t.co/KX8l7N5p625/15/2017, 1:53:53 PM
The Argentine international explained his intention was not to mock anyone.
"We were given instructions by the official photographer and I was trying to make some interesting photos by making some funny faces, which would be used afterwards for entertainment purposes," Lavezzi said in a statement, per the Telegraph.
"I had no intention of insulting the Chinese people and did not do it with any bad intentions."
After spending the previous four years with Paris Saint-Germain, Lavezzi signed a two-year deal with the Chinese club worth about €10 million per year.
He has made seven appearances during the current Super League season, amassing three goals and six assists.
The 32-year-old also plays for the Argentina national team, which reached the finals of the 2014 World Cup.