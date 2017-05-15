Ezequiel Lavezzi Apologizes for 'Insulting Chinese People' in Insensitive Photo

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Ezequiel Lavezzi, who plays for Hebei CFFC in the Chinese Super League, apologized for a racially insensitive photo he took with the team, per the Telegraph:

The Argentine international explained his intention was not to mock anyone.

"We were given instructions by the official photographer and I was trying to make some interesting photos by making some funny faces, which would be used afterwards for entertainment purposes," Lavezzi said in a statement, per the Telegraph.

"I had no intention of insulting the Chinese people and did not do it with any bad intentions."

After spending the previous four years with Paris Saint-Germain, Lavezzi signed a two-year deal with the Chinese club worth about €10 million per year.

He has made seven appearances during the current Super League season, amassing three goals and six assists.

The 32-year-old also plays for the Argentina national team, which reached the finals of the 2014 World Cup.