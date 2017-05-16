NBA Mock Draft 2017: Latest Pre-Lottery Projections for 1st-Round Action

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The picture of the 2017 NBA draft will come into sharper focus on Tuesday, after the pingpong balls are drawn and the order is decided by the lottery.

Who'll land the No. 1 selection? Will the Los Angeles Lakers keep their pick? Will the Philadelphia 76ers pull off the pick swap with the Sacramento Kings?

Those questions and more will be answered by the time the lottery's over. But before then, let's project the first round as if the lottery went chalk one last time.

Final Pre-Lottery Mock Draft Team Record Chance at a Top 3 Pick Chance at the No. 1 Pick Selection 1. Boston (via BKN) 20-62 (BKN) 64.3% 25.0% Markelle Fultz (Washington, PG, Freshman) 2. Phoenix 24-58 55.8% 19.9% Josh Jackson (Kansas, SF, Freshman) 3. LA Lakers 26-56 46.9% 15.6% Lonzo Ball (UCLA, PG, Freshman) 4. Philadelphia 28-54 37.8% 11.9% Jayson Tatum (Duke, SF, Freshman) 5. Orlando 29-53 29.1% 8.8% Malik Monk (Kentucky, SG, Freshman) 6. Minnesota 31-51 18.3% 5.3% Jonathan Isaac (Florida State, PF/SF, Freshman) 7. New York 31-51 18.3% 5.3% Frank Ntilikina (France, PG, 18) 8. Sacramento 32-50 9.9% 2.8% De'Aaron Fox (Kentucky, PG, Freshman) 9. Dallas 33-49 6.1% 1.7% Lauri Markkanen (Arizona, PF, Freshman) 10. Sacramento (via NOP) 34-48 (NOP) 4.0% 1.1% Dennis Smith, Jr. (NC State, PG, Freshman) 11. Charlotte 36-46 2.9% 0.8% Terrance Ferguson (Australia, SG, 18) 12. Detroit 37-45 2.5% 0.7% Jarrett Allen (Texas, C, Freshman) 13. Denver 40-42 2.2% 0.6% OG Anunoby (Indiana, SF, Sophomore) 14. Miami 41-41 1.8% 0.5% Zach Collins (Gonzaga, PF, Freshman) End of the Lottery 15. Portland John Collins (Wake Forest, PF, Sophomore) 16. Chicago Ike Anigbogu (UCLA, C, Freshman) 17. Milwaukee Justin Jackson (North Carolina, SF, Junior) 18. Indiana Donovan Mitchell (Louisville, SG, Sophomore) 19. Atlanta Justin Patton (Creighton, C, Freshman) 20. Portland (via MEM) Rodions Kurucs (Latvia, SF, 19) 21. Oklahoma City Luke Kennard (Duke, SG, Sophomore) 22. Brooklyn (via WAS) Bam Abedayo (Kentucky, C, Freshman) 23. Toronto (via LAC) Ivan Rabb (California, PF, Sophomore) 24. Utah Frank Jackson (Duke, PG, Freshman) 25. Orlando (via TOR) Semi Ojeleye (SMU, SF/PF, Junior) 26. Portland (via CLE) Isaiah Hartenstein (Germany, PF, 18) 27. Brooklyn (via BOS) Tyler Lydon (Syracuse, PF/SF, Sophomore) 28. LA Lakers (via HOU) Jawun Evans (Oklahoma State, PG, Sophomore) 29. San Antonio Harry Giles (Duke, PF, Freshman) 30. Utah (via GSW) T.J. Leaf (UCLA, PF, Freshman) Picks by Andy Bailey

Players Who Could Sneak Into the Lottery

Justin Jackson

NBA front offices can be wary of upperclassmen. The theory is understandable. If a player doesn't start dominating in college until he's a 20- or 21-year-old going up against 18-year-olds, there's reason to worry about his long-term prospects.

The safer pick can often be the 18- or 19-year-old who comes in and produces against the older guys right away.

For Justin Jackson, who just finished his junior season for North Carolina, a look at his advanced numbers can alleviate some of the concerns about his age.

Jackson's Box Plus-Minus (BPM) improved every year he was in college, but it started off strong. In 2014-15, he was in the top 20 in BPM among freshman who played at least 500 minutes, per Sports Reference. And he was a key cog for a 26-win team that featured future pros Marcus Paige and Brice Johnson.

It wouldn't be shocking to see some team in the lottery ignore the typical thinking on upperclassmen for a player who contributed at that level for the Tar Heels for three years.

Donovan Mitchell

One of the most impressive performances at this year's combine came from Louisville sophomore Donovan Mitchell, who led all participants in both the standing vertical leap and the three-quarter sprint, per DraftExpress:

That kind of athleticism, in combination with his 6'10" wingspan, makes Mitchell an intriguing player, particularly as a defender, in the middle of the first round.

"I think having that wingspan and being the defensive-minded person that I am will definitely help," Mitchell said of his NBA prospects, per CSN Chicago's Mark Strotman. "Because at Louisville you don't step on the floor unless you play defense, and having that in your head and just mentally focusing on playing defense will definitely help my rookie year."

It appears that at least some scouts and analysts already agree with Mitchell. DraftExpress moved him all the way up to No. 12 in its latest mock draft.

Frank Jackson

Speaking of players who helped themselves at the combine, Frank Jackson was one of the stars of the event. His 42-inch max vertical leap was second only to Hamidou Diallo's 44.5-incher. He also had the fastest time in the shuttle run and the fifth-fastest time in the three-quarter sprint.

It was that elite athleticism that helped Jackson to his spot as Scout.com's fifth-best point guard recruit last summer (behind only Markelle Fultz, De'Aaron Fox, Lonzo Ball and Dennis Smith). He just didn't show it much as a freshman for Duke, in part because of the role he walked into.

The Blue Devils already had ball-dominant and returning combo guards in Luke Kennard and Grayson Allen using plenty of possessions from the backcourt. Plus, fellow-top 20 recruit Jayson Tatum needed his touches as well.

In settings where he can show off a bit more (individual workouts, interviews, etc.), Jackson will remind teams why he was such a prized recruit coming out of high school.