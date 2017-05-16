2017 NBA Draft Prospects: Top-Rated Players Heading into Draft Lottery

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The complexion of the NBA changes Tuesday.

The NBA draft lottery will dish out official slots for the top portion of the 2017 NBA draft's first round. Among the many notable storylines is the Boston Celtics vying for the top spot while others such as the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers hope to strike gold.

On the outside of the presumed top five hoping to break in are notables such as the rebuilding New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

What's all the fuss about? Easy: a point guard-heavy class boasting world-class talent at what has turned into the most important position of all. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has a great big board readers can use as an overarching guide, while below, we'll outline some of the consensus top players the lottery teams all hope to land.

Markelle Fultz, G, Washington

Get used to the name Markelle Fultz.

Fultz is going household-name status in a hurry. The Washington product couldn't do much more for a poor Huskies team around him as a freshman, posting 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from deep.

It's unwise to lean too heavily on stats when evaluating a prospect, but with Fultz, the fact they're so video game-esque means they have to enter the conversation.

Also making Fultz seem like a lock for the top slot in the draft is the simple fact he's an explosive athlete at 6'5" and 186 pounds who is all of 18 years old.

His scouting report at ESPN.com takes a look at the numbers behind his chances of hearing his name called first: "Last week, I polled a number of GMs from lottery teams to find their preference. Seven of the 14 teams said they were leaning Fultz. However, those teams represented a 55 percent chance of winning the first pick, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI)."

Fultz is a fit no matter where he lands, and few prospects in recent history have flaunted so much upside. He's a scorer reminiscent of Damian Lillard except bigger and in the mold of a franchise two-way player.

Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

All other things off the court equal, UCLA's Lonzo Ball is right there with Fultz in the No. 1 conversation.

Ball is simply a different style of point. He's not going to blow observers away with his ball-handling or creating his own shot. Rather, he's going to get those involved around him so well it will look at times like he's not even trying.

All of 19 years old and standing at 6'5" and 195 pounds, Ball posted 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game in college. The caveat here? It's not hard to see him posting similar lines in the NBA rather soon because most prospects simply don't come equipped with his game sense and court vision.

Much of the televised conversation around Ball near draft time will center on his father, LaVar, and rightfully so. But Lonzo is a talented player on his own who clearly has the temperament necessary to cut out the noise and play quality, well, Ball. He's a player a franchise can build an entire offense around, which is quite the rare talent indeed.

Josh Jackson, F, Kansas

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Josh Jackson doesn't want fans to think this class is all about the point guards.

Jackson is easily the draft's best two-way player, his 6'8", 202-pound frame and quick-burst athleticism letting him bang down low with forwards or letting him get low at the top of the key with point guards.

What folks really want to hear about, of course, is Jackson's prowess as a scorer. He can do plenty of it and in bunches, hence averaging 16.3 points per game and shooting 51.3 percent from the floor. Break down the film, though, and one can see where he at times struggles with consistency on his jumper.

That is not the biggest red flag in the world, though, not for a 20-year-old prospect who can bully even elite athletes in transition and slash his way to the hoop on minimal dribbles.

The Ringer shared quite the interesting Jackson comparison recently:

Getting a player who can contribute right away and has a major ceiling is a big win near the top of the lottery.

Jackson will force teams to pay him mind right away and flirt with elite-player status if he can nail down more consistency and fine-tune the little things on the mental side of the game.

Malik Monk, G, Kentucky

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The fourth spot on a "top-rated" list can go a variety of ways right now. Some might throw Duke's Jayson Tatum out there. Others really like Florida State's Jonathan Isaac, who isn't as far behind Jackson as some might believe.

Hindsight might smile more on those who roll with Kentucky's Malik Monk.

Monk is a combo guard who stands at 6'3" and 185 pounds. He has the game to orchestrate an offense if asked, though that isn't why teams will draft him high in the lottery.

Rather, teams will go after him thanks to his elite scoring ability. Monk poured in 19.8 points per game and shot 45.0 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from deep because he has unlimited range on his jumper and the quickness to beat defenders to the basket before finishing in explosive fashion.

Some might point out Monk is on the smaller side for playing the 2, but in today's NBA, which places a premium on athleticism and shooting as opposed to size, he'll fit right in wherever he lands and have an impact right away.

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.