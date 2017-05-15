Former 49ers Offensive Lineman Len Rohde Dies at Age 79

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Len Rohde died at the age of 79, the team announced Monday.

The 1960 fifth-round pick spent 15 years in the league, all with the 49ers. He appeared in 208 games over his career, starting all 14 games in each of his last 12 seasons.

His 208 games played in a row remains a franchise record, tied with long-snapper Brian Jennings, per Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area.

While the team struggled for much of his career, the 49ers did reach back-to-back conference finals in 1970 and 1971. He appeared in five total playoff games.

Rohde also reached the Pro Bowl in 1970 while helping the team to a 10-3-1 record.

The Illinois native played his college ball at Utah State.