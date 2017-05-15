    Cyclist Crashes, Wobbles Back onto Bike, Then Pulled from Tour of California

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 15, 2017

    SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA - MAY 19: Toms Skujins of Latvia riding for Cannondale Pro Cycling Team in the Most Courageous rider jersey poses for a photo following stage five of the Amgen Tour of California on May 19, 2016 in South Lake Tahoe, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    Cannondale-Drapac pulled Latvian cyclist Toms Skujins from the second stage of the Tour of California following a crash Monday, Cycling Weekly reported.

    Cannondale-Drapac provided an update on his status:

    Skujins fell off his bike with a little under 23 kilometers left in the stage. While attempting to get back on the bike, he fell again, landing face-first on the asphalt. Upon returning to his feet, Skujins nearly collided with fellow riders as he walked back to his bicycle:

    Cycling journalist Brian Canty thought Skujins never should've been helped back to his bike in the first place and instead been removed from the course to be examined:

    Rafal Majka claimed a Stage 2 victory and climbed to first in the overall standings, while Cannondale-Drapac sits seventh in the team standings.