Cyclist Crashes, Wobbles Back onto Bike, Then Pulled from Tour of California

Cannondale-Drapac pulled Latvian cyclist Toms Skujins from the second stage of the Tour of California following a crash Monday, Cycling Weekly reported.

Cannondale-Drapac provided an update on his status:

Skujins fell off his bike with a little under 23 kilometers left in the stage. While attempting to get back on the bike, he fell again, landing face-first on the asphalt. Upon returning to his feet, Skujins nearly collided with fellow riders as he walked back to his bicycle:

Cycling journalist Brian Canty thought Skujins never should've been helped back to his bike in the first place and instead been removed from the course to be examined:

Rafal Majka claimed a Stage 2 victory and climbed to first in the overall standings, while Cannondale-Drapac sits seventh in the team standings.