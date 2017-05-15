Cyclist Crashes, Wobbles Back onto Bike, Then Pulled from Tour of California

Cyclist Crashes, Wobbles Back onto Bike, Then Pulled from Tour of CaliforniaMay 15, 2017
Cannondale-Drapac pulled Latvian cyclist Toms Skujins from the second stage of the Tour of California following a crash Monday, Cycling Weekly reported.
Cannondale-Drapac provided an update on his status:
Update on @Tomashuuns after crash at @AmgenTOC today: Toms has a concussion, broken L collarbone and road rash. Medical evaluation ongoing.5/15/2017, 11:56:07 PM
Skujins fell off his bike with a little under 23 kilometers left in the stage. While attempting to get back on the bike, he fell again, landing face-first on the asphalt. Upon returning to his feet, Skujins nearly collided with fellow riders as he walked back to his bicycle:
Caída muy fea de Skujins que por fortuna parece que puede continuar. #amgentoc https://t.co/fucFOZciBq5/15/2017, 10:40:37 PM
Tom Skujins @Ride_Argyle crash no #TourofCalifornia #amgentoc saiu até tonto. #drizzle #gironaespn https://t.co/djUr1nNHQI5/15/2017, 10:50:28 PM
Buff, Skujins se levanta aturdido pero puede seguir. https://t.co/C478fywUdQ5/15/2017, 10:40:25 PM
Cycling journalist Brian Canty thought Skujins never should've been helped back to his bike in the first place and instead been removed from the course to be examined:
That man who helped put Toms Skujins back on the bike after his crash should never again be allowed near a bike race.5/15/2017, 10:55:03 PM
Rafal Majka claimed a Stage 2 victory and climbed to first in the overall standings, while Cannondale-Drapac sits seventh in the team standings.